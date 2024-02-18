The Common Mixing Mistake To Avoid With Crab Meat

The flavor of crab meat is undeniably enticing, but the gorgeous texture is definitely a large part of the appeal. While it can vary according to the type of crab meat you're using, you can expect a tender yet toothsome texture in most cases. Preserving this sumptuous texture is the key to making preparations like crab cakes and fillings, and a light touch is crucial for the outcome. Overmixing crab can cause it to become too soft, as the meatier bits will break down when under lots of pressure.

Instead, very lightly and carefully toss the crab meat until you're satisfied with the end result. You may even choose to mix crab meat by hand, as a spoon may be too rough on the individual chunks. Along with ensuring the best possible texture, the gentle mixing of crab meat is also important for keeping things like crab cakes together, as this tasty dish does tend to separate when the crab is mixed too vigorously.