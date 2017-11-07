The Favorite Foods of 15 U.S Presidents

Though of course there is something dignified and incredibly important about the highest office in the free world, at the end of the day, each American president is a human. And that means that they have favorite particular likes and dislikes, especially when it comes to food.

One may think that the president has refined tastes, with five-star cuisine and decadent desserts on the menu every night, but more often than not, the 44 men who have held the office of President of the United States just wanted comfort foods and homey cuisine.Everyone knows that during their time in office, Ronald Reagan loved Jelly Belly jelly beans, that Bill Clinton was a huge fan of cheeseburgers and fries , and Barack Obama would snack on seven almonds each night, but how did the Founding Fathers eat? What was Honest Abe’s favorite holiday snack? And just how many peanuts did Jimmy Carter eat while in office?From George Washington to Donald Trump, here are the favorite foods (and drinks) of 15 American presidents.