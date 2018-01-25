When it comes to sports, fans can get territorial. And that’s just the case for this year’s Super Bowl LLI matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. Restaurants and shops in each team’s territory are banning food items related to the opposing city.

“Until the Eagles win the Super Bowl, we won’t be serving our Boston cream doughnuts or any other ‘New England themed’ doughnuts,” vegan bakery Dottie’s Donuts posted on Facebook. The business has replaced the confectionary with a cookies and cream flavor instead.

The bake shop also created a “Greased Pole” doughnut in homage to all the light posts slicked with Crisco — an effort by Philadelphia police to prevent football-induced riots.

But you won’t find Crisco in Boston. The Esplanade Association has banned a whole list of Philadelphia-themed goods at the 64-acre park, which stretches 3.5 miles along the Charles River from the Museum of Science to the Boston University Bridge, WCVB News reports.

"We realized that appearing in a Super Bowl for only the third time — and first time since losing to the Patriots in 2005 — was disorienting for Philadelphia fans and that clarity on acceptable items to bring in our park should be offered," the association’s executive director, Michael Nichols, told the local ABC affiliate.

The following items are included in the ban: any Philadelphia sports apparel (Flyers, Phillies, 76ers, and Eagles included), eagles (even bald eagles), cheesesteaks, cracked copper bells, soft pretzels, Philadelphia brand cream cheese, anything in the shade of “midnight green,” mummers, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, and Crisco.

Effective today through Monday, February 5, the Esplanade Association announces a series of rule changes to ban Philadelphia-Themed Products in the Park. pic.twitter.com/KX4YkRaqpP — Charles River Esplanade (@EsplanadeBoston) January 23, 2018

The park says that when the “Duck Boats return to Boston’s streets after Super Bowl LII,” people can wear and eat what they please. No matter which team you root for on February 4, you won't want to ban any of the 20 best Super Bowl foods from your watch party.