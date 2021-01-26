Crispy Garlic Parmesan Wings

An ideal wing always consists of the following:

1. Bones, whoever says they like boneless wings is fooling themselves.

2. Even spice or sauce throughout, for consistency.

3. A cooling agent, i.e. blue cheese, ranch, etc., because water won't cut it.

What happens, however, when you break all the rules, shift the spice barrior, and kick the flavor up about three notches? Cue recipe!