3.857145
7 ratings

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Wings

January 26, 2021 | 3:30pm
By
A fan favorite
Michael D Edwards/Shutterstock

An ideal wing always consists of the following:

1. Bones, whoever says they like boneless wings is fooling themselves.

2. Even spice or sauce throughout, for consistency. 

3. A cooling agent, i.e. blue cheese, ranch, etc., because water won't cut it.

What happens, however, when you break all the rules, shift the spice barrior, and kick the flavor up about three notches? Cue recipe!

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
559
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 24 chicken wings, split
  • 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1/4 Cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup Parmesan, grated
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Cup panko breadcrumbs

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 2: Grease the bottom of a daking dish with 1 tablespoon of the oil and place 24 wings in it.  

Step 3: In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons,melted butter, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 3 cloves minced garlic, 1/4 cup parsley, 1/2 cup Parmesan, salt, and pepper.

Step 4: Baste the wings with the mixture, cover the wings with 1 cup panko breadcrumbs and place in the oven for about 35-45 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 5: If the inside cooks quicker and you want a crunchier top, place under the broiler on low for 3 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving559
Total Fat41g63%
Sugar0.7gN/A
Saturated14g71%
Cholesterol194mg65%
Protein35g69%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A116µg13%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.4%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.8%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K75µg63%
Calcium279mg28%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus322mg46%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium337mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.4%
Sodium482mg20%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water115gN/A
Zinc2mg22%
