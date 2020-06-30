2PTIK2ILSVG4XNECHNJO2YGVWU.jpg

Anne Arundel County Public Library
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Anne Arundel libraries open doors after months of closure for coronavirus, Annapolis library set to open

June 30, 2020 | 11:16am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

2PTIK2ILSVG4XNECHNJO2YGVWU.jpg

Anne Arundel County Public Library

Each branch will have free masks available, as mask-wearing will be mandatory to enter.