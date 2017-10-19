Every Thanksgiving Side Dish You'll Ever Need
iStock
Every Thanksgiving Side Dish You'll Ever Need

By
You've got the turkey figured out; now these are the accompaniments you need at your Thanksgiving table this year

Thanksgiving in America is about to celebrate its 396th anniversary, and like any other longstanding national holiday, this one in steeped in tradition — especially when it comes to what we put on our tables. 

For the Every Thanksgiving Side Dish You'll Ever Need Slideshow, click here.

Turkey is the shining emblem — the iconic poster-child of Thanksgiving. But what would the holiday be without mashed potatoes and gravy? What is turkey without that tart foil of cranberry sauce? Turkey is ever-present, but the side dishes should be the real stars at this annual feast.

Here is a basic collection of the most essential Thanksgiving side dishes — although you should never be afraid to add a new ingredient, a personal twist, or some regional flair.

It is said that the first Thanksgiving was a three-day affair and that lobster, seal, and swan made appearances on the original Pilgrims' menu. But you only have one day to make it count; what will you be serving? Try any of these essential sides, you won't regret it!

Racheal Pack contributed to this roundup.

