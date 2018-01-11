  1. Home
11 Recipes to Use Up Leftover Girl Scout Cookies — In Case You Have Any Left

By
Every year we eagerly anticipate Girl Scout Cookie season, now what to do with those leftovers?
Shutterstock

Hide a Tagalong cookie inside this delicious recipe for a peanut butter and chocolate brookie.

The arrival of spring brings flowers, sunshine, and Girl Scout Cookies. For those with a sweet tooth, the anticipation of the arrival of your favorite cookies is somewhere on par with Christmas morning for kids. Simple shortbread cookies, gooey coconut and chocolate, peanut butter cookie sandwiches, and more make Girl Scout Cookies some of our favorite cookies we will eat all year.

Now, if you over-ordered or you just want to try something a little different, we’ve concocted 11 recipes that expertly transform your favorite Girl Scout Cookie into a full-fledged dessert. Check out our Do-Si-Do Peanut Butter Tart that uses crushed cookies for a rich and peanut butter crust, perfect for housing a smooth and creamy peanut butter filling. Then, we have our own twist on a cookies and cream milk shake with crushed Thin Mints topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbles.

No matter if you prefer the peanut butter and chocolate taste of a Tagalong, crave the coconut-y Samoas, refreshing Thin Mints, or buttery Trefoils, we have 11 recipes made possible by your favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

 

