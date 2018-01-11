11 Recipes to Use Up Leftover Girl Scout Cookies — In Case You Have Any Left

The arrival of spring brings flowers, sunshine, and Girl Scout Cookies. For those with a sweet tooth, the anticipation of the arrival of your favorite cookies is somewhere on par with Christmas morning for kids. Simple shortbread cookies, gooey coconut and chocolate, peanut butter cookie sandwiches, and more make Girl Scout Cookies some of our favorite cookies we will eat all year.

No matter if you prefer the peanut butter and chocolate taste of a Tagalong, crave the coconut-y Samoas, refreshing Thin Mints, or buttery Trefoils, we have 11 recipes made possible by your favorite Girl Scout Cookies.