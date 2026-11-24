10 Popular Chocolate Milk Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
Chocolate milk is one of those drinks that takes me straight back to my childhood, alongside my favorite Capri Sun flavors, a tall glass of sweet tea, and the impossibly hard-to-open jugs of Sunny Delight. Of course, when I was a child I'd combine chocolate powder with milk to create an unreasonably rich abomination that would make my stomach ache today — now I look for more of a balance. Even more so, I look for pre-mixed chocolate milks when the craving strikes because on busy nights, every second saved is a blessing. As a creature of habit, I've always largely stuck to the same brand, but I began to wonder which of those popular store-bought chocolate milk brands was actually the best. Was my go-to really my favorite or just a matter of habit?
I set out on a journey to discover the answer to that question by taste testing 10 popular chocolate milk brands found in my local grocery stores. After picking up only real milk options, I drank each from a glass and ranked them based on a combination of factors that included taste and texture, guided by a combination of food industry experience, chocolate milk consumption, and prior Daily Meal work. If you're interested, you can find out more about my methodology at the end of this article. For now, let's get into which chocolate milk came out on top and which ones I won't be drinking again.
10. Lactaid Chocolate Whole Milk
Lactaid is a special chocolate milk for people with lactose intolerance. The packaging says it's packed with "all the nutrients of regular milk," which most notably includes calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Unfortunately, this didn't taste or feel like real milk to me at all, which is odd since I've had quite a few lactose-free milks in the past where you couldn't tell the difference at all.
The primary problem I had with Lactaid Chocolate Whole Milk came from the strong artificial flavor notes, vaguely reminiscent of watered-down chemicals. A chalky texture left my mouth feeling dried out, and a weirdly thin consistency for whole milk had me confused — it was more in line with what I'd expect from 1% milk. The chocolate was mild, but the sweetness was slightly saccharine. Overall, I was incredibly disappointed in my experience with this brand and can't recommend it in any good faith. If you're looking for a lactose-free chocolate milk, there's a better option higher up my ranking.
9. Great Value 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk
Despite being low on this ranking, the Great Value 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk wasn't disgusting. Much like the brand's canned pinto beans, this indulgent drink was okay, with a few positive qualities and a few negative ones. One thing I liked even before having a sip was that the brand used milk from cows not treated with growth hormones. If that kind of thing is important to you, this is a solid choice. Another thing I liked was that it had a clean chocolate taste, devoid of the artificial tones that often plague Great Value products (like the brand's Creamy French Dressing).
As you can guess from Great Value's spot on this list, the negative aspects slightly outweighed the bad. Although devoid of artificial tones, the chocolate flavor was weak in this milk, which made the sweetness feel overdone. Texturally, it was also quite thin, and those two aspects combined to make this taste more like chocolate milk that had been watered down extensively by water. Granted, this is 1% milk, which may explain some of that, but I still wasn't a fan. I suggest skipping this and sticking to one of the higher-ranking options.
8. Shamrock Farms Whole Chocolate Milk
Shamrock Farms Whole Chocolate Milk is a brand I purchased at Dollar General, and it's one I wasn't familiar with prior to this ranking. According to the packaging, this is made from real cocoa with no artificial colors, preservatives, or artificial growth hormones. While all of these things theoretically make good milk, the execution here was lacking slightly.
I enjoyed the medium thickness of Shamrock Farms' milk, which verged on being slightly too thick without actually going over that line. The chocolate was quite bold, but it was streaked with an odd taste. It's hard to explain because these undertones weren't artificial, per se, but instead veered toward the waxy mild bitterness I associate with cheap chocolate — although that isn't exactly it. The drink left a faint chalky feeling in my mouth, while the bitterness made the sweetness feel unbalanced and underdone. Regardless, I can't see myself purchasing this again. Even if you're looking for a budget-friendly chocolate milk, there are significantly better options out there.
7. Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk
Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk was the biggest disappointment for me from this ranking, because I'd heard such great things about it. In fact, several people told me it was one of the best lactose-free milks they'd ever had. Based on my experience, I'd have to strongly disagree with that assessment, although I do like that it has more protein and calcium than traditional options.
This chocolate milk wasn't very robust, tasting like someone barely added any flavoring at all. While the chocolate tones were weak, the chalky taste they left in my mouth wasn't. I wonder if low-quality cocoa or something else caused that chalkiness that was prevalent in many of the lower-ranking products on this list. Other than that, the milk was a bit on the thin side, and the sweetness verged on being too sweet. If everything else had been better, I could have easily overlooked that. As it is, I don't recommend this.
6. Horizon Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk
I've seen Horizon Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk on the shelves at my grocery store before. It caught my eye because there are so few shelf-stable milk options, and before this ranking I hadn't tried any of them — unless you count the powdered milk that was a pantry staple while I was growing up. We always kept it on hand in case of power outages, and honestly, this Horizon milk might be a better option for that if you have kids. While I wouldn't choose it on a standard day, because there are options I prefer significantly more, I am going to buy it in the future for times when I need milk without access to refrigeration. Not just for storms with power outages, but for long trips in the car, camping, and similar situations.
Horizon Organic was slightly thinner milk, streaked with moderate chocolate tones devoid of artificial notes and a nicely balanced sweetness. I would have liked to see a little more thickness and a hair more chocolate here, but that's mostly personal preference. What really dragged this milk's ranking down is that chalky taste that lingered in my mouth, although I'm thankful it was considerably less than in some other options.
5. TruMoo 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk
This ranking was one of those few where many of my preconceptions turned out to be wrong. With this TruMoo Lowfat Chocolate Milk, I thought it would rank higher because it was stocked in nearly every grocery store I went to purchase products. I figured a chocolate milk with such a wide distribution range had to be exceptional (or at least very good), but I found it rather mediocre myself.
For being a 1% milk, TruMoo actually had a great consistency. It was neither too thick nor too thin, which was its one shining attribute. However, it wasn't nearly as chocolatey or sweet as I would have thought by looking at it, which meant it had nowhere near the rich flavor I was looking for. Additionally, it had the faintest hints of chalkiness and a barely perceptible "off" taste. It wasn't quite artificial or chemical, but more in line with that low-quality chocolate waxiness. I wouldn't buy this again and suggest you skip it since the top chocolate milk is distributed just as widely (if not more so) than this one, so it should be available to nearly everyone.
4. Wawa 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk
As someone who has lived in New Jersey for the last 17-ish years, I frequent Wawa more than I care to admit. I previously tried and ranked 15 Wawa hoagies for Daily Meal, and I've probably eaten much more than that in my daily life. Personally, I've never been drawn to try the Wawa 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk, but my son regularly rotates between this and the brand's strawberry milk. With him being a fairly picky eater, I had high hopes for this drink, and they were at least partially realized.
Admittedly, I didn't end up being as pleased with this chocolate milk as my son, because it was just slightly too thin for my personal preferences and there was still the faintest chalkiness to it. However, it had a robustly rich chocolate flavor profile with a well-balanced sweetness that made me smile after trying so many weak variations. Despite the subtle chalkiness, this also tasted like a higher-quality chocolate than lower options used. I probably won't buy this again, but if you're already in Wawa and want chocolate milk, you probably won't be disappointed by this one.
3. Good and Gather 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk
If you need a lactose-free milk, Target's Good and Gather 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk is your best option. Even better, of all those I tried, it was the specialty option most reminiscent of standard milk with lactose and no extra filtration. Although I didn't try it myself, I'm willing to bet the brand's unflavored lactose-free milk would be an excellent choice for eating with whichever cereal you like best or dunking your favorite type of Oreo cookies in. That being said, I think this is supposed to be a dupe of Fairlife, based on the packaging. Usually dupes aren't as good as the original, but in this case, I think it's better.
Good and Gather's potential dupe has a slightly more robust chocolate flavor than Fairlife — if it were a 1-to-10 scale, Fairlife would have received a 3 and this product would have received a solid 6. The chalkiness was barely perceptible here, and it was slightly thicker. Even better, the sweetness was nicely balanced rather than being overwhelming. Despite the improvements, I wouldn't choose this myself. My preferences lie elsewhere.
2. Friendly Farms 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk
Friendly Farms 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk entered this ranking courtesy of Aldi. Already being a fan of Aldi's Greek yogurt flavors, I wasn't shocked when I thoroughly enjoyed this milk, too. In fact, the only negative thing I have to say is that it was slightly thinner than I prefer (probably due to being 1%). But that was easy to overlook when everything else about it was so fantastic.
My favorite part was the incredibly robust chocolate flavor profile, which mimicked that of my top brand name option. The sweetness was perfectly balanced, and there were no weird undertones — even that chalky aftertaste didn't make an appearance in this Friendly Farms milk. If you're already shopping at Aldi or are looking for the best budget chocolate milk, Friendly Farms is an excellent choice. If you shop anywhere else (and don't need a lactose-free option), our top milk should be your go-to.
1. Nesquik Chocolate Milk
I mentioned in the introduction that this ranking was a journey of answering one big question: Was my go-to really my favorite or just a matter of habit? As it turns out, my go-to option was actually my favorite, although Friendly Farms proved itself to be a very close second. I've been drinking Nesquik Chocolate Milk my entire life, either in pre-mixed bottles or powdered form. Based on this taste test, I will continue to do so.
This bottle of Nesquik featured the perfect consistency, neither too thick nor too thin. The chocolate flavor was rich and full-bodied, paired with a balanced sweetness that was just right. Zero artificial tones or chalkiness presented themselves while I was drinking or afterward, and I honestly have nothing negative to say here. If you want to purchase the very best chocolate milk brand available to you, make sure to add Nesquik to your weekly shopping list.
How I Chose The Best (And Worst) Chocolate Milk Brands
For this ranking, I only included chocolate milk brands available at stores near me in Vineland, New Jersey, that contained real milk — I avoided options made with water (like YooHoo). I tried each chocolate milk on its own, from a glass, and judged them by asking myself the same questions. How chocolatey was the milk? Was the sweetness balanced? Were there any weird flavors that felt like they didn't belong? How thick was it? Would I drink it again? I was looking for a balanced, richly chocolatey milk without weird or artificial flavors and a medium thickness that I could see myself drinking again. While individual preference inevitably influenced this ranking, I made every effort to approach the quality of each product as objectively as possible.
A food industry career of more than 15 years and several decades spent drinking chocolate milk are the main reasons I felt qualified to judge each product. Extensive previous work for Daily Meal also contributed, including similar drink-based articles like my ultimate ranking of Pepsi flavors and my ranking of popular sweet tea brands.