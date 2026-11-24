Chocolate milk is one of those drinks that takes me straight back to my childhood, alongside my favorite Capri Sun flavors, a tall glass of sweet tea, and the impossibly hard-to-open jugs of Sunny Delight. Of course, when I was a child I'd combine chocolate powder with milk to create an unreasonably rich abomination that would make my stomach ache today — now I look for more of a balance. Even more so, I look for pre-mixed chocolate milks when the craving strikes because on busy nights, every second saved is a blessing. As a creature of habit, I've always largely stuck to the same brand, but I began to wonder which of those popular store-bought chocolate milk brands was actually the best. Was my go-to really my favorite or just a matter of habit?

I set out on a journey to discover the answer to that question by taste testing 10 popular chocolate milk brands found in my local grocery stores. After picking up only real milk options, I drank each from a glass and ranked them based on a combination of factors that included taste and texture, guided by a combination of food industry experience, chocolate milk consumption, and prior Daily Meal work. If you're interested, you can find out more about my methodology at the end of this article. For now, let's get into which chocolate milk came out on top and which ones I won't be drinking again.