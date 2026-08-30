10 Store-Bought French Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

Although the original French dressing was a simple combination of oil, vinegar, and limited spices, it means something entirely different in modern America. Order French dressing in an American restaurant today and you'll receive something that's creamy and orange-ish, with a medium thickness — the appearance places it into a large category alongside the likes of Catalina, Russian, and Thousand Island dressings.

If you're a big fan of the brightly colored sweet stuff, there are numerous options available in most grocery stores so you can enjoy it in your home. But not all store-bought French dressings are created equal. Which will make your basic leafy green or steakhouse wedge salad really shine, and which will make you want to dump your whole bowl?

As someone who regularly keeps French dressing in my home, I wondered this question, too. Thankfully, I was given the chance to answer it by tasting 10 store-bought French dressings and reporting my findings back here by ranking them from worst to best. I used my food industry background and other relevant experiences to assess each dressing primarily on taste and texture. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article, if you're interested. Now, are you ready to discover which French dressing most deserves to grace your shopping cart? Let's get into it.