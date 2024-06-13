The Ultimate Ranking Of 16 Popular Cereals In The US

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for many generations, that meal contained a colorful box of cereal with a well-known mascot welcoming us to the table each morning. Were you a kid that was focused on the sugary goodness within the cardboard, or were you a treasure hunter in search of the famed toy at the bottom of the cereal box? No matter the case, this article is for those who love everything cereal.

While you may know a lot about the mascots and the jingles on TV, did you also know that the concept of cereal started as a digestive aid in a New York sanitarium? From here, history was made by John Harvey Kellogg — yes that Kellogg — who shifted history through the concept of granola. By the early 1900s, Corn Flakes was created — prize in box, too!

With a curious history and nationwide following, I felt it was time to determine the best of the best, grabbing all the popular cereals we know and love in the U.S. to bring you an ultimate ranking. Spoiler alert: This one is going to get controversial real quick. I tasted and ranked 16 different cereals, assessing taste, ingredients, quality, and overall satisfaction. Grab a spoon and your milk of choice, and come with me on a journey into the land of cereal where sugary shapes and healthy flakes reign. Will your favorite cereal make the cut?