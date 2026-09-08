9 Popular Sweet Tea Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Despite sweet tea's Midwestern origins, the sugary drink has become synonymous with the Southern United States. I grew up in the South, so my refrigerator at home has always had a gallon (or two) of sweet tea in it. Of course, these gallons I so nostalgically reminisce about were made from scratch every morning by my Momma or Mamaw. These days, I'll be the first to admit that even spending a handful of minutes making sweet tea can feel burdensome on some of my busiest weeks. While I might reach for one of the best fast food sweet teas if the craving strikes while I'm running errands, I'm much more likely to grab a bottle of pre-made tea to get me through my hectic schedule. But which popular sweet tea brands are worth grabbing, and which will leave you unable to finish your glass?

I was given the opportunity to answer this question for both of us by trying several popular sweet tea brands and reporting my findings back here by ranking them from worst to best. I judged teas based primarily on flavor and strength, using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. Now, ready to discover which pre-made sweet tea brands are worthy of gracing a Southerner's fridge? Let's get into it.