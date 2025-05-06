15 Wawa Hoagies, Ranked Worst To Best

Wawa is a convenience store that people living in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area will passionately tell you is the best of its kind anywhere. It offers convenience, customization, selection, and so much more — most importantly, it offers famously beloved hoagies that even had their own holiday established in 2008, Hoagie Fest. With numerous options available though, a newcomer might easily find themself spoilt for choice.

I had the chance to try 15 Wawa Hoagies and rank them from worst to best, according to taste and nutrition. To do this, I relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and as a consumer who's lived in the Wawa motherland region for more than a decade. So if you're a resident or visitor in the Mid-Atlantic region, who wishes Wawa was national, there's good news — the store is constantly expanding and now includes locations in Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. This means trying a renowned Wawa hoagie could be easier than ever for you. Ready to learn which one deserves to be your first? Let's get into it.

