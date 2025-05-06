15 Wawa Hoagies, Ranked Worst To Best
Wawa is a convenience store that people living in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area will passionately tell you is the best of its kind anywhere. It offers convenience, customization, selection, and so much more — most importantly, it offers famously beloved hoagies that even had their own holiday established in 2008, Hoagie Fest. With numerous options available though, a newcomer might easily find themself spoilt for choice.
I had the chance to try 15 Wawa Hoagies and rank them from worst to best, according to taste and nutrition. To do this, I relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and as a consumer who's lived in the Wawa motherland region for more than a decade. So if you're a resident or visitor in the Mid-Atlantic region, who wishes Wawa was national, there's good news — the store is constantly expanding and now includes locations in Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. This means trying a renowned Wawa hoagie could be easier than ever for you. Ready to learn which one deserves to be your first? Let's get into it.
15. Wawa Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Wawa's buffalo chicken cheesesteak comes with sliced grilled chicken, topped with buffalo sauce, jalapeños, tomato, and lettuce. Honestly, this is the only hoagie I don't enjoy at all. The flavor of the chicken is a little off, and the buffalo sauce isn't as flavorful as it seems on other Wawa dishes — maybe they use a different one here? The bread is also a little mushy along the bottom, and the sandwich itself isn't put together well.
A shorti (or small) Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie contains 510 calories, with 37 grams of protein, offering 25% of your daily calcium, 20% of your daily iron, and 2% of your daily potassium. However, it also has 76% of your daily sodium, so it's not suitable for those who need to watch their salt intake. I wouldn't buy this one again, and I recommend making your own buffalo chicken cheesesteak at home instead.
14. Wawa BLT No-Bun Hoagie
The no-bun BLT hoagie from Wawa comes with bacon, lettuce, and tomato, as well as some salt and pepper. I like that they gave me so much bacon, but they just didn't cook it well. Instead of being crispy with a nice give, the bacon is hard to eat and cuts my mouth. However, the lettuce and tomato are both fresh, with appropriate seasoning on the latter. Since it's in a bowl, the meal is highly portable, if not entirely palatable.
A BLT no-bun "hoagie" has only 210 calories, with 10 grams of protein, 6% potassium daily values, 4% iron daily values, and 2% calcium daily values — put in quotation marks here because without a bun, these are similar to a salad and contain everything from the standard hoagie but without the roll. This one's decently low in cholesterol, which might make it a good choice for those who need to watch theirs. I might purchase this again, although I was a little disappointed with this trial specifically, despite previous great experiences with this menu option. I'd recommend making one of these reinvented classic BLT recipes at home instead.
13. Wawa Chicken Salad Hoagie
This chicken salad hoagie comes with Wawa's chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato. The filling of this hoagie has a very wet mouthfeel, which is off-putting, although not so much that it's gag-worthy. Otherwise, it's seasoned okay, although there's a slightly off aftertaste I can't quite put my finger on, which I think comes from the spices used. The tomato and lettuce are fresh, which is one of the things I love most about Wawa because there's nothing I hate more than wilty, stale produce on a hoagie. Be aware this is a very messy hoagie to eat, and the fillings fall out easily.
A shorti chicken salad hoagie has 570 calories, with 25 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It also provides 20% of your daily iron, 10% of your daily calcium, and 8% of your daily potassium. I won't buy this again because I prefer other hoagies on this list, but it's an okay chicken salad option.
12. Wawa Ham Hoagie
The Wawa Ham Hoagie comes with ham, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. This is a solid ham and cheese option. I think it would taste better toasted, but that's just my personal preference. The ham has a nice mild sweet-and-umami flavor combination, which counters the creamy, rich cheese well. The lettuce and tomato are fresh and earthy, as I've come to expect from Wawa. Thankfully, the sandwich is well put together, too, and the fillings don't fall out as I eat them.
A standard short ham and cheese hoagie has 450 calories, 31 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber. You'll also receive 25% of your daily calcium, 20% of your iron, and 8% of your potassium. Unfortunately, this isn't a good choice for people who need to restrict their salt intake, since a single sandwich contains 76% of your daily sodium. As long as you don't need to watch your salt, though, I'd recommend this ham hoagie and might purchase it again for myself.
11. Wawa Oven Roasted Turkey Hoagie
This oven-roasted turkey hoagie comes with turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Taste-wise, it's a very basic but reliable turkey sandwich featuring a light profile of salty and umami flavors with notes of cream from the cheese and earthiness from the produce. The roll is light and airy, with mild sweet notes that pair perfectly with the turkey's saltiness. It also holds together well when you're eating, which is fantastic.
A shorti oven-roasted turkey hoagie comes in at 450 calories, with 33 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It also provides you with 25% of your daily calcium, 20% of your daily iron, and 8% of your daily potassium. Once again, this is high in sodium, bringing in 82% of your daily intake, so it's another that anyone requiring salt restriction will want to avoid. I'd purchase this again when I need a change of pace from my standard order rotation.
10. Wawa Tuna Salad Hoagie
The Wawa tuna salad hoagie comes with the chain's tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato in a soft, buttery roll. Tuna salad can be hit or miss for me, but, thankfully, this one is a big hit — there's a nice balance between the tuna and mayo, offering a medium mouthfeel that's not too runny. As always, the produce is fresh and crisp, providing those signature earthy notes I love. This is a bit messy to eat, so I recommend keeping the wrapper around the bottom half as you do, to catch any slippage.
A shorti tuna salad hoagie has 550 calories, 21 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber. Plus, it provides 20% of your daily iron values, 10% of your daily calcium values, and 8% of your daily calcium needs. Tuna salad isn't my favorite, so I likely won't purchase this again in lieu of hoagies I prefer more, but I definitely recommend it if you enjoy these sandwiches.
9. Wawa Pepperoni Marinara Hoagie
The Wawa pepperoni marinara hoagie comes with pepperoni, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese. This is a solid hot hoagie that's very reminiscent of the meatball variety, except that the pepperoni gives it a slightly spicier profile — and Wawa's marinara has a mild kick to it, too. The Parmesan provides a nice counternote to this. Be aware this is another messy hoagie, so you should either use a plate or the wrapper to prevent a mess while eating.
A shorti pepperoni marinara hoagie has 770 calories, 34 grams of protein, and 3 grams of fiber. It also has 40% of your daily calcium, 25% of your daily iron, and 8% your daily potassium. Unfortunately, there's also a downside, which is that it will give you all your daily sodium, making it yet another choice unsuitable for those restricting their salt. I would likely order this again, although there are others I prefer more.
8. Wawa Fajita Veggie No-Bun Hoagie
The Fajita Veggie No-Bun Hoagie comes with lettuce, tomato, and Wawa's signature "fajita veggie" mix which includes onions, green peppers, and red peppers. The veggies are well-seasoned, with a textural balance of soft and crisp. The lettuce and tomato taste fresh, and there's an appropriate amount of salt and pepper on top. While this isn't very filling, it is really delicious and I like that it comes in a bowl for easy eating.
If you're being health conscious and watching calories, this is the Wawa "hoagie" for you — again, without a bun, it's more like a salad. That being said, this fajita veggie option has only 40 calories, although it doesn't have any protein or fiber, which is a downside. It also provides 6% of your daily potassium and 2% each of your calcium and iron needs. I would definitely order this again when I'm feeling a little hungry but not enough to eat a whole meal.
7. Wawa BBQ Honey Smoked Turkey Hoagie
The Wawa BBQ Honey Smoked Turkey Hoagie comes with turkey, barbecue sauce, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Turkey isn't something I normally think to barbecue (although I know plenty of people do), so I wasn't sure what to expect going into this. However, the light flavor profile of the turkey allows the sauce to shine through, making its zesty flavor the primary profile. The produce is fresh and overall, this is a very enjoyable sandwich.
The shorti BBQ honey smoked turkey hoagie has 500 calories, 33 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber. Eating one of these small hoagies also grants 15% of your daily potassium needs and 20% each of your iron and calcium values. But, again, this is high in sodium with 88% of your daily total, so it's not suitable for those watching their salt intake. I really enjoyed the unique flavor profile here and would order this again when I want to switch things up.
6. Wawa Pepperoni Hoagie
The Wawa pepperoni hoagie comes with a generous amount of savory pepperoni, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The produce is well-seasoned with salt and pepper, and the pepperoni gives a slight spicy kick that's perfectly countered by the creamy cheese. This sandwich holds together well during eating, making a slight mess mostly consisting of shredded lettuce. Although I usually add more toppings to my pepperoni hoagies, this was very enjoyable even when ordered with no frills.
The shorti pepperoni hoagie from Wawa contains 710 calories with 29 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. It provides 25% of your daily iron values, 20% of your daily calcium, and 10% of your daily potassium needs, but also gives 93% of your daily sodium — and unfortunately, there are limited options for those watching their salt intake. I would personally purchase these again because I love pepperoni and this sandwich was done well.
5. Wawa Dill Pickle Ranch Breaded Chicken Hoagie
This is Wawa's newest offering, catering to pickle enthusiasts (like me). The dill pickle breaded chicken hoagie comes with chicken strips, standard dill pickles, crispy fried pickles, tomato, American cheese, and dill pickle ranch. To me, the taste is reminiscent of a classic southern chicken sandwich, but with a more complex taste profile thanks to the ranch. Since the fresh, soft hoagie is so packed with goodness, it is a bit messy to eat, but I feel it's worth the hassle.
The shorti dill pickle ranch breaded chicken hoagie may be delicious, but it's not the healthiest option. It has 880 calories and 96% of your daily sodium intake, but also offers 32 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. It provides 35% of your daily iron needs, 25% of your daily calcium, and 6% of your daily potassium. Overall, I'd definitely order this again, but would personally do so in careful moderation.
4. Wawa Roast Beef No-Bun Hoagie
Besides roast beef, this no-bun hoagie from Wawa comes with lettuce and tomato. Although the serving size looks a little small, I found this very filling thanks to the protein-packed, hearty thick-sliced roast beef. The produce is fresh and earthy with a medium-light mouthfeel and appropriate seasonings. I think this perfectly balances the savory tones and dense, mildly grainy mouthfeel of the meat. Although I enjoyed this as-is, I think it would be especially delicious with a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette.
A roast beef no-bun hoagie has only 170 calories, with 14 grams of protein, 15% daily iron needs, 6% daily potassium needs, and 2% of your daily calcium. Personally, I think that's a pretty good calorie-to-nutrient combo, at least based on my own needs and preferences. I'd definitely purchase this again when I want something a little lighter that still provides that fresh hoagie taste.
3. Wawa Cheesesteak Hoagie
This cheesesteak hoagie comes with beef steak, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The meat offers a rich umami flavor that's perfectly balanced by the creamy, somewhat melty cheese — and I'm pleased by how much beef steak is inside this hoagie. Speaking of the hoagie, it's fresh and soft, with slight sweet tones I find enjoyable. All of this is paired with the fresh, earthy sweet tones of lettuce and tomato. Eating this is a little messy, but well worth it.
A shorti cheesesteak hoagie has 490 calories, 31 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber. It provides 30% of your daily iron, 20% of your daily calcium, and 10% of your daily potassium. Unfortunately, a single short sandwich also has 75% of your total daily sodium, so it should be avoided by anyone watching their salt intake. I'll definitely order this again, although I'd order my usual upgraded Philly cheesesteak with a toasted roll and caramelized onions instead.
2. Wawa Meatball Parmesan Hoagie
The Wawa meatball Parmesan hoagie comes with hearty Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, and a small amount of American cheese too. As a full disclosure, this is something regularly ordered in my household, so I already knew I'd like it. The meatballs are well-seasoned with Italian herbs and salt, while the marinara sauce offers a small kick of spice. The two cheeses blend with the meat and balance the sandwich's spices just enough to be enjoyable. Be aware this is very messy to eat and the meatballs have a habit of sometimes getting squeezed out the back.
A shorti meatball Parmesan hoagie contains 870 calories, 37 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 103% of your daily sodium intake — so this is definitely not a good choice if you're watching your salt intake. For everyone else, this does provide 45% of your daily calcium, 35% of your daily iron, and 20% of your daily potassium. I'd definitely order this again and highly recommend it if you enjoy a standard meatball parm.
1. Wawa Italian Hoagie
A Wawa Italian hoagie comes with classic Italian meats, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Without a doubt, this deserves the top spot on this ranking and I can confidently say nobody quite does an Italian hoagie like Wawa. Although this is something I've ordered a hundred times, this one only had tomato and lettuce, whereas I usually also add sweet peppers, mayo, mustard, oil, vinegar, and oregano. Even plain, it's delicious.
A shorti Italian hoagie contains 530 calories, 31 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 90% of your daily sodium intake — so this isn't a good option for those who need to limit their salt intake. However, this short sandwich also provides 25% of your daily calcium needs, 20% of your daily iron needs, and 6% of your daily potassium needs.
How I determined the best Wawa hoagies
I chose Wawa hoagies for this list based on their availability at my local store, located in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Personal preference also played a role in selection — I didn't choose hoagies I knew I didn't like, to keep this ranking as fair and unbiased as possible. It's important to note that the availability of some Wawa hoagies may vary based on location, so not every hoagie on this list may be available at your local or chosen store.
To ensure fairness, I ordered each hoagie with standard toppings based on one of two options. Either they were the suggested toppings required to create a specific sandwich (like with the Dill Pickle Ranch Breaded Chicken Hoagie) or with simple lettuce and tomato when a wide standard customization was possible (like with the ham or turkey options). I ranked them based heavily on taste, while also considering nutrition. To make my determination, I relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry where my cross-training in hot foods and baking is perfectly suited to try sandwiches. I also leaned on nearly two decades of eating at Wawa.
