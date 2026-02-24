8 Aldi Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
I've been a big fan of yogurt for as long as I can remember. Even as a child, it was one of my favorite healthy snacks, as well as the primary ingredient in some of my favorite foods (like Greek tzatziki sauce). That being said, not all yogurts are created equally, and I can be quite picky when it comes to what I will or won't eat. Activia yogurt flavors have always been some of my favorites, but outside of this specific brand, I'm partial to Greek yogurt because I enjoy the thicker, tangier taste. I also happen to love Aldi, so when I saw the private-label retailer offering its own brand of Greek yogurt, I knew I had to try it.
Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to do just that. I was able to try eight Aldi-brand Greek yogurts and report my findings here. So, you can skip the trial and error of finding out which flavors are best, along with all of the potential disappointment that journey comes with. I've already done the hard part for you. For this ranking, I judged each yogurt based on its taste and texture using more than 15 years of food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover which flavors of Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt are most worth your hard-earned money? Let's get into it.
8. Friendly Farms Vanilla Greek Low-Fat Yogurt
The Friendly Farms Vanilla Greek Low-Fat Yogurt comes in a large 32-ounce tub, containing about 5 individual servings of about ¾ cup each. Each individual serving contains 90 calories, 14 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of sugar. It also contains 15% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium needs. This is the lowest-calorie option, and it's also one of the healthiest choices overall.
This lowest-ranking Aldi Friendly Farms Greek yogurt flavor is one of only two options that I could find nothing positive to say about. The very first issue is that this smelled like pure sour cream — I couldn't even detect any vanilla scent, which was something I'd expected. Of course, my experience would have been better had it tasted and felt like sour cream. Instead, I was met with an unbearably thick texture that I nearly choked on while trying to swallow. Alongside this, my taste buds were assaulted with a very fake vanilla flavor, overlaying a sourness that was not the hallmark of the yogurt I was expecting. Rather, it was the sourness of spoiled food, which I found downright revolting.
I wouldn't even consider purchasing more of this in the future, nor could I be convinced to eat it again. Definitely skip this and opt for better-ranking options on this list instead.
7. Friendly Farms Raspberry on the Bottom Non-Fat Greek Yogurt
The Friendly Farms Raspberry on the Bottom Non-Fat Greek Yogurt came in a four-pack of individual containers, each holding a single serving. Each single serving cup contains 110 calories, 11 grams of protein, 17 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 total grams of sugar. It also contains 10% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium needs.
A raspberry puree sits at the bottom of each cup, which you need to mix into the Greek yogurt on top before eating. Although I enjoyed many of the Greek yogurt flavors to at least some small degree, this was one of the few I found lacking any redeeming qualities. For starters, the smell upon opening was sickly sweet and artificial. As I combined the puree with the yogurt, I found it to be very thick, even for this type of yogurt — so thick, in fact, that it was hard to stir and led to a clumpiness I didn't enjoy. There was also a weird grit that felt like a bit of sand had been sprinkled into the yogurt, which I assume came from the raspberry puree. The taste was faintly fruity with a moderate tang, which would have been nice if it hadn't also been sickly sweet with faint artificial notes.
Overall, I'm not impressed with this raspberry-on-the-bottom option from Friendly Farms. I suggest skipping it in favor of similar but higher-ranking flavors.
6. Friendly Farms Blueberry on the Bottom Non-Fat Greek Yogurt
The Friendly Farms Blueberry on the Bottom Non-Fat Greek Yogurt also came in a four-pack of individual serving containers. Each cup contains 110 calories, 11 grams of protein, 18 grams of carbohydrates, and 14 grams of sugar. It also contains 10% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium requirement.
The bottom of this container contained small blueberries in a thick sauce that was very reminiscent of the canned blueberry pie filling you'd find in your local grocery store. Atop this was a thick layer of non-fat Greek yogurt. Even after I stirred to combine the two, I found this yogurt just slightly too thick for my personal preferences — although it wasn't nearly as bad as the lowest ranking option, thank goodness. I honestly couldn't really taste blueberries here; it was more of a mild tang with a bit of chalkiness. On a single positive note, I will say there was a generous amount of fruit on the bottom. I just wish it had tasted a bit better.
I'm not a fan of this Friendly Farms blueberry flavor, although I really wish I were because I adore blueberries. Unfortunately, I have to recommend against purchasing this on your next Aldi shopping trip. Consider choosing one of the top three options on this list instead.
5. Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
The Friendly Farms Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt comes in a large 32-ounce container, with five individual servings of about ⅔ cup each. Each serving has 170 calories, 16 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of sugar. It provides 20% of your daily calcium and 6% of your daily potassium.
The further into this list we get, the more disappointed I am to announce that I didn't truly enjoy most of the flavors. In fact, I can only truly recommend the top three options on this list with any good faith. But, I will say this specific Greek yogurt would rank much better if I looked at it as an ingredient rather than an eat-alone yogurt. I think this would be an ideal option for making tzatziki or a healthy dip. That's not what these flavors are ranked on, however, so this option finds itself squarely in the middle of our list. The smell and taste here are exactly like sour cream, while the consistency is so thick that I struggled to swallow. It is a very natural flavor, though, with no artificial notes, which I can appreciate.
I would buy this Greek yogurt to use in various dips and sauces without hesitation. However, I can't suggest it if you're looking for a yogurt to snack on by itself — unless, of course, you enjoy eating sour cream straight out of the tub.
4. Friendly Farms Super Zero Blended Non-Fat Greek Yogurt Vanilla
The Friendly Farms Super Zero Blended Non-Fat Greek Yogurt Vanilla is another four-pack of individual cups. Each single serving cup offers 100 calories, 15 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbohydrates, and 4 total grams of sugar, plus 10% of your daily calcium and 3% of your daily potassium. If you're looking for the healthiest option, this is one of your best choices.
I almost enjoyed this Friendly Farms yogurt flavor, but it was just lacking enough to be on the lowest end of mediocre — not disgusting, but certainly not something I would ever seek out purposefully. Texturally, this was exactly what I would expect from a great Greek yogurt. It was thick but smooth and creamy, with a medium-weight mouthfeel. The vague smell of artificial vanilla was a little off-putting, but I could have overlooked that since it was so faint. However, my first taste offered a surprisingly mild vanilla with little tang and faint artificial notes. It wasn't as rich as the other flavor varieties, and it didn't have anything near the tang I was expecting, so I was left feeling distinctly underwhelmed.
I won't be purchasing this again, and I can't recommend you do, either. If you're looking for something simple, healthy, and better-tasting than this Friendly Farms flavor, I suggest crafting homemade yogurt in your Crock-Pot.
3. Friendly Farms Whole Milk Key Lime Greek Yogurt
You can buy a four-pack of Friendly Farms Whole Milk Key Lime Greek Yogurt, with each single-serving cup containing 150 calories, 11 grams of protein, 17 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 total grams of sugar. These cups also provide 10% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium.
This Key lime option was the first Friendly Farms yogurt flavor I truly enjoyed. Being from Florida originally, I've always had a soft spot for Key lime pie, as it invokes an unrivaled sense of nostalgia — and anything that can replicate that taste on any level is welcome. Although I was a little worried I'd be disappointed with this, I actually quite enjoyed it. The texture is appropriately thick, and there's a robust citrusy lime scent that smells just like childhood summers to me. A tangy taste from both the yogurt and limes is dominant, but not overwhelming, balanced with a moderate sweetness profile. My singular complaint is that there's a mildly artificial aftertaste that, while not enough to dissuade me from eating again, is enough to knock it down a few spots on this ranking.
I'll definitely be purchasing this flavor again. If you enjoy Key lime or thick, slightly sour yogurts, you'll enjoy this one just fine. I recommend pairing it with a small handful of vanilla wafers for an excellent pairing that's slightly more filling.
2. Friendly Farms Black Cherry on the Bottom Non-Fat Greek Yogurt
This was my favorite of the fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt options at Aldi. I picked up a four-pack of Friendly Farms Black Cherry on the Bottom Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, with each cup containing 120 calories, 11 grams of protein, 19 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of sugar, plus 10% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium.
Black cherry is a favorite yogurt flavor of mine, so I'm ecstatic that it held up well for Friendly Farms, too. The flavor profile is faintly black cherry with notes of yogurty tang, and the whole thing tastes very natural — which, after some of the artificial notes of lower-ranking options, felt like a blessing. A faint cherry smell dominated my senses, while the thick texture was deliciously creamy in a way that only Greek yogurt can be. I have no complaints about Friendly Farm's black cherry flavor, and the only reason it didn't rank higher was sheer personal preference.
I would actively seek this Greek yogurt flavor out, and highly recommend you grab some to try for yourself on your next Aldi shopping trip. Thanks to the light flavor profile, I think this is even a good option for those who don't normally appreciate the flavor of Greek yogurt the way I do.
1. Friendly Farms Mixed Berry Blended Non-Fat Greek Yogurt
The Friendly Farms Mixed Berry Blended Non-Fat Greek Yogurt, sold in a pack of four, has 100 calories, 13 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbohydrates, and 7 grams of sugar per serving. You also get 10% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium in each cup.
Hands down, this deserves the top spot based on texture alone. It had the smoothest, creamiest texture I've ever had in Greek yogurt, along with the perfect thickness and an almost silky mouthfeel. This was paired with an amazing scent of fresh berries, with a faint hallmark tanginess. And, if all of this sounds great, the taste was even better. A fresh berry taste was dominant, heavily laced with a yogurt tang and mixed with faint sweet notes. I appreciated that the sweetness was enough to balance the sourness, but not so much that it became overwhelming. Truthfully, I have nothing bad to say about this mixed berry option.
I will definitely be purchasing this again and doing so regularly. I highly recommend you grab a pack so you can see how amazing it is. Once you do, you'll have zero doubts as to why this ranked as our best Aldi Friendly Farms Greek yogurt flavor.
How I chose the best Aldi Friendly Farms Greek yogurt flavors
I chose Friendly Farms Greek yogurt flavors for this list based on their availability at my local Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey. Most unique flavors available to me during my visit were chosen. Each yogurt was tasted exactly as-is, without alterations, for the fairest possible assessment. They were then judged based primarily on taste and texture, with scent and nutrition playing a smaller role whenever it was especially notable.
To make my assessments, I relied primarily on more than 15 years of food industry experience and a long history of enjoying Greek yogurt. My previous work creating rankings for Daily Meal also contributed. This includes similar Aldi-based articles like this one ranking spicy Aldi snacks and this one ranking Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased about product quality as possible.