8 Aldi Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I've been a big fan of yogurt for as long as I can remember. Even as a child, it was one of my favorite healthy snacks, as well as the primary ingredient in some of my favorite foods (like Greek tzatziki sauce). That being said, not all yogurts are created equally, and I can be quite picky when it comes to what I will or won't eat. Activia yogurt flavors have always been some of my favorites, but outside of this specific brand, I'm partial to Greek yogurt because I enjoy the thicker, tangier taste. I also happen to love Aldi, so when I saw the private-label retailer offering its own brand of Greek yogurt, I knew I had to try it.

Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to do just that. I was able to try eight Aldi-brand Greek yogurts and report my findings here. So, you can skip the trial and error of finding out which flavors are best, along with all of the potential disappointment that journey comes with. I've already done the hard part for you. For this ranking, I judged each yogurt based on its taste and texture using more than 15 years of food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover which flavors of Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt are most worth your hard-earned money? Let's get into it.