The Ultimate Ranking Of Pepsi Flavors
Every time I grab a can of Pepsi, I think of my father. For as long as I can remember, my dad has had a bottle, cup, or can of Pepsi attached to his hand as a permanent accessory — a trait that continues to some degree even to this day. As such, my connection to this simple soda has always felt special. Of course, we're only talking about Pepsi Original here, and these days, there are so many more options available from the brand. During my ranking of nine cherry-flavored sodas, I tasted two Pepsi flavors and quite enjoyed one of them. This got me wondering: Were the other Pepsi flavors equally enjoyable, or would I find them disappointing after such great experiences?
Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to try every significant flavor in the Pepsi portfolio and report my findings back here by ranking them from worst to best. It's not only my lifelong experience with Pepsi that makes me a great candidate for this. I also spent more than 15 years in the food industry, and have completed nearly a hundred rankings of food and drink for Daily Meal.
For this one specifically, I chose to rank each Pepsi based almost entirely on taste alone when sipped straight from a can. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more about how I made my choices. Now, without further ado, let's find out which Pepsi flavors rank supreme.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. Diet Pepsi
Each can of Diet Pepsi contains zero calories, zero sugars, and 35 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 2% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, caramel color, phosphoric acid, potassium benzoate, caffeine, citric acid, natural flavor, and acesulfame potassium.
For the fullest disclosure, I've never been a big fan of any diet sodas because I feel like they have an odd taste. Unfortunately, Diet Pepsi wasn't an exception to the rule and found itself my least favorite flavor on this list. There was a hallmark brightness and cola flavor profile that one would expect from Pepsi, but it was heavily tinged with artificial notes. Plus, the sweetness tasted overdone, which made sense when I read the ingredients and found it was made with aspartame — to me, this sweetener always feels too strong and very fake. The mouthfeel was a bit strange, as though someone had watered down standard Pepsi, with the carbonation falling a little flat for me.
I wouldn't buy this again, nor would I drink it if offered to me by someone else. If you're looking for a Pepsi product with zero calories or sugars, there are slightly better options on this list I recommend opting for instead.
9. Zero Sugar Pepsi
Each can of Pepsi Zero Sugar contains zero calories, zero sugars, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, caramel color, phosphoric acid, aspartame, natural flavor, potassium benzoate, acesulfame potassium, caffeine, citric acid, and calcium disodium EDTA.
Once again, we had a Pepsi sweetened with aspartame, which I'm not a fan of. And, I feel like this bears mentioning one more time because this personal aversion may have affected this list. I know plenty of people who feel the same, but there are also plenty of people who don't mind the taste of aspartame — and, if this is you, take the bottom three reviews with a grain of salt. That being said, this was very similar to the Diet Pepsi flavor profile to me. The key differences (and why it ranked higher) are that the base cola flavor is a bit more robust, while the mouthfeel was less watered down.
I wouldn't purchase this again, nor would I drink this if offered to me by someone else. But, you may be able to make this drinkable by including it in a Pepsi-based drink, like a Pepsi Sunset Splash or something, if you really had to.
8. Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry
Each can of Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry contains zero calories, zero sugars, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, caramel color, phosphoric acid, natural flavor, aspartame, caffeine, potassium sorbate, potassium citrate, acesulfame potassium, and citric acid.
If you're looking for a Pepsi product with zero calories or sugars, this is your best option. Again, we started with a base that was bright and a bit citrusy, with the hallmark cola flavor that combined nutty, caramel, and vanilla notes of varying degrees. Unfortunately, this delicious base was marred by the nauseating sweetness and unyielding artificial tones of aspartame. But, it was made just a bit more bearable by the perfectly balanced pops of sweet and tangy cherry, identical to the standard sugar version of this drink — hence why this ranked slightly above the standard Pepsi Zero Sugar.
I won't personally buy this again, nor could I be tempted to partake of it again. If I really wanted to skip the calories and sugars, I'd rather just find ways to make my water more exciting.
7. Pepsi Wild Cherry and Cream
Each 12-ounce can of Pepsi Wild Cherry and Cream contains 150 calories, 41 grams of sugar, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, natural flavor, artificial flavor, caramel color, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and citric acid.
The first sip of this Pepsi started off strong, with a standard cola base boldly accented by a fresh burst of cherry flavoring. What I most appreciate about all of Pepsi's cherry flavors (even the lower ranking zero sugar option) was that the cherry tasted very authentic, almost like they had imbued their sodas with actual fruit rather than syrup — and, having tasted many cherry flavored sodas, I can say that most brands end up with an overly sweet, syrupy taste instead. Unfortunately, this well-done cherry flavoring was followed by what tasted like straight milk rather than cream, and it had a heavy mouthfeel I found a bit off-putting. A cherry lip gloss aftertaste coated my mouth after I swallowed, and didn't exactly make me want to drink any more.
I won't personally be buying this again. But, fear not, because there is a significantly better fruity option if that's what you're looking for in your soda.
6. Pepsi Original Prebiotic Cola
Each can of Pepsi Original Prebiotic Cola contains 30 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus, and 3 grams of dietary fiber. Ingredients include carbonated water, cane sugar, soluble corn fiber, caramel color, phosphoric acid, natural flavor, stevia extract, and caffeine.
I had no idea whether I'd like this option or not because I haven't had the best experiences with the probiotic and prebiotic sodas I've tried previously. In my ranking of vanilla-flavored sodas, these healthier "functional" options dominated the bottom of the list. However, I was pleasantly surprised by Pepsi's healthier sodas, which didn't really taste like a functional variety at all. Instead, we had the crisp, bright taste of original Pepsi complemented by the perfect amount of carbonation and an appropriate level of sweetness. There were faint tones of stevia, which is different from the original, and these faded into a moderate aftertaste that isn't super pleasant. However, it isn't so bad or so strong that it ruined my drinking experience.
Despite the aftertaste, I would definitely drink this again if it were offered to me, and I think this is one of the best functional sodas you can buy. I wouldn't necessarily seek it out again, however.
5. Pepsi Cherry Vanilla Prebiotic Cola
Each 12-ounce can of Pepsi Cherry Vanilla Prebiotic Cola contains 30 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus, and 3 grams of dietary fiber. Ingredients include carbonated water, cane sugar, soluble corn fiber, caramel color, natural flavor, phosphoric acid, stevia extract, and caffeine.
Here we have a second functional soda that features a base flavor profile that is unmistakably Pepsi, with perfect carbonation levels, and appropriate sweetness. Layered over this was a pop of fresh cherry flavor and warm vanilla notes that were equally as authentic as the fruit. Although this was actually a pleasant experience overall, it was still slightly marred by the stevia notes that faded into a lingering aftertaste. Again, it didn't entirely ruin my experience, but it was enough for this prebiotic cola to be knocked down a few ranking spots.
If I were going to seek out a healthier, functional soda, this Pepsi flavor would be my top choice — I just don't drink a lot of them, as a personal preference. But I would have no hesitation in sipping this again if it were offered to me.
4. Pepsi-Cola Made With Real Sugar
Each 12-ounce can of Pepsi-Cola Made With Real Sugar contains 150 calories, 40 grams of sugar, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, sugar, caramel color, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and natural flavor.
This Pepsi flavor was interesting, and not quite what I expected. The first sip offered a crisp standard cola taste, with all the vanilla, caramel, citrus, and mild nutty tones that make this drink so special. But, instead of the intense, somewhat sharp sweetness I expected from Pepsi, there was a milder, clean sugar profile that complemented the other flavors nicely. I also appreciated the more natural ingredients list of this soda, and the only reason it ranked lower is that I personally prefer the top three options more. Namely, while I enjoyed this clean sweetness, I prefer the sharper standard option a bit better — perhaps due to nostalgia or having acquired a taste for it.
I'll definitely drink this again, and might buy it again to switch things up. If you're looking for the best Pepsi flavor with a somewhat wholesome ingredients list, this is your best option.
3. Pepsi Wild Cherry
Each 12-ounce can of Pepsi Wild Cherry contains 160 calories, 42 grams of total sugars, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, sugar, phosphoric acid, natural flavor, caffeine, and citric acid.
A blend of standard Pepsi flavors with an intense (but not overdone) pop of natural cherry greeted me from the first sip. The carbonation felt slightly more crisp than standard options, but I think it was the tangy, fruity edge that did this, rather than actual additional bubbles. This was a little sweeter tasting than the original, but had a wonderful scent that no other Pepsi flavors held a candle to — and since the smell of my foods or drinks is really important to me, I considered this a huge boon. The top three options on this list were very nearly a three-way tie, but in the end, I decided the cleaner flavors of the top two options were a bit more suited to daily drinking.
I will definitely buy this again, especially during summer when the cherry flavor seems to complement the sunshine and soft breezes in a way I can't quite put into words. If you're looking for the best fruity Pepsi flavor, Wild Cherry is your best choice.
2. Caffeine Free Pepsi
Each 12-ounce can of Caffeine Free Pepsi contains 150 calories, 41 grams of sugar, and is entirely devoid of any caffeine (as the name suggests). Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, sugar, phosphoric acid, citric acid, and natural flavor.
I wouldn't have normally tried this caffeine-free option because — as a busy mom trying to balance the kids, my partner, work, chores, errands, and friends — caffeine is my best friend. But I was blown away by the identical taste of Pepsi Original that greeted me with every sip of this caffeine-free option. For the sake of not repeating myself extensively, you can read the Pepsi Original description and apply it here. The only reason this ranked lower than the original is that I strongly prefer the wake-up call caffeine offers me.
I would definitely drink this again, and will purchase it again in the future. In fact, I think this is an excellent option for children who want a bubbly soda treat but don't need the extra boost of caffeine.
1. Pepsi Original
Each 12-ounce can of Pepsi Original contains 150 calories, 41 grams of total sugars, and 38 milligrams of caffeine. Each can also contains 4% of your daily phosphorus. Ingredients include carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, sugar, phosphoric acid, caffeine, citric acid, and natural flavor.
Despite several other excellent flavors that I would definitely purchase again, nothing quite compares to the classic flavor of my beloved Pepsi Original. Each sip offered a burst of bright citrus and an intense sugary sweetness, with a mild carbonated mouthfeel. Despite being very bright, there's a distinct hallmark "cola" flavor, accented with faint undertones of vanilla and caramel. It's a taste that feels very clean, leaving behind a light but bright aftertaste that's not as syrupy as the taste left behind by Coca-Cola Original.
Next time you're at the grocery store, make sure you grab yourself a pack of cans or bottles of Pepsi Original. Hands down, it's the best flavor the brand has to offer.
How I chose the best (and worst) Pepsi flavors
Pepsi flavors were chosen for inclusion in this list in two ways. First, I was sent some flavors from Pepsi to include in this list. Second, I padded out the company's generous offering by visiting my local ShopRite in Vineland, New Jersey, to grab every additional flavor it had in stock at the time. Each unique Pepsi was tasted exactly as-is, without alterations, and I opted for cans for all of them, as I find cans and bottles taste slightly different. I judged each can based primarily on taste and aftertaste, although things like scent, carbonation, and mouthfeel played smaller roles when notable.
More than 15 years in the food industry and a lifetime love affair with Pepsi Original were the foundation behind my ability to confidently rank these sodas. Prior work creating similar drink-based articles for Daily Meal also contributed — this includes my ranking of six seltzer water brands and my ranking of nine popular Capri Sun flavors. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased as possible about product quality.