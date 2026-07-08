The Ultimate Ranking Of Pepsi Flavors

Every time I grab a can of Pepsi, I think of my father. For as long as I can remember, my dad has had a bottle, cup, or can of Pepsi attached to his hand as a permanent accessory — a trait that continues to some degree even to this day. As such, my connection to this simple soda has always felt special. Of course, we're only talking about Pepsi Original here, and these days, there are so many more options available from the brand. During my ranking of nine cherry-flavored sodas, I tasted two Pepsi flavors and quite enjoyed one of them. This got me wondering: Were the other Pepsi flavors equally enjoyable, or would I find them disappointing after such great experiences?

Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to try every significant flavor in the Pepsi portfolio and report my findings back here by ranking them from worst to best. It's not only my lifelong experience with Pepsi that makes me a great candidate for this. I also spent more than 15 years in the food industry, and have completed nearly a hundred rankings of food and drink for Daily Meal.

For this one specifically, I chose to rank each Pepsi based almost entirely on taste alone when sipped straight from a can. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more about how I made my choices. Now, without further ado, let's find out which Pepsi flavors rank supreme.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.