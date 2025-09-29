Powdered Milk Should Be A Pantry Staple In Your Kitchen. Here's Why

Powdered milk works especially well in recipes where you want more body without the added heaviness. You can use either regular or toasted milk powder for the purpose. The difference between the two is that while regular milk powder is subtle and sweet, toasted milk powder carries that roasted, nutty undertone, almost like brown butter. In fact, powdered milk is the unexpected ingredient that can take your brown butter to the next level by making it more potent.

Depending on what you're making, you can swap one for the other. Toasted milk powder works well in baked goods, while regular milk powder is better off as a thickener. For instance, if you're struggling to get that silky, clinging texture in a béchamel or even a cheese sauce, a spoonful or two of regular milk powder is all it takes to build the consistency you're after.

The same hack can be applied to soups or broths, saving you from waiting around for potatoes to break down. And because powdered milk dissolves so easily, you don't have to worry about lumps or that floury aftertaste that can come with other thickeners. In short, it's the kind of ingredient that pulls its weight in both savory cooking and sweets, and if we haven't stressed it enough, the extra-long shelf life only makes the case stronger.