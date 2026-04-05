9 Popular Capri Sun Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few things more reminiscent of my childhood than Capri Suns. I used to beg my parents for them every grocery trip, and crossed my fingers that they'd be in my school lunches. While many adults will adamantly tell you they no longer drink them, I'll be the first to admit I still enjoy one of these juice pouches every once in a while — after all, they pair well with everything from my favorite spicy Aldi snacks to the healthy desk snacks that help get me through the workday. Of course, as an adult, my tastes are a little more discerning, and I've found that I won't simply drink any flavor just because of the brand name attached to it. This made me wonder: Which popular Capri Sun flavors are actually amazing, and which deserve to remain on the shelf during your next shopping trip?

Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer this question by taste testing nine popular Capri Sun flavors and ranking them from worst to best. I judged each option based almost solely on taste using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, are you ready to discover your new go-to Capri Sun flavor? Let's get into it.