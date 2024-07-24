15 Fast Food Sweet Teas Ranked From Worst To First

You might be surprised to learn that sweet tea has some not-so-Southern origins. In fact, tea was being served cold and sweet as early as the late 1800s and was enjoyed by folks from the South and Midwest all the way to the West and East coasts. Somewhere along the way, however, the beverage became known as the house wine of the South, and if you didn't live in a Southern state you had to travel to get good sweet tea. Fast food chains changed all that, though, making the sugary, tannic drink available all over the country... but that doesn't mean they're all good. To help you find the best sweet tea at fast food restaurants, I tasted and ranked 15 of them.

I set out to determine which chain powerhouse serves the tea that a born and bred Southern Appalachian (that's me, by the way) actually wants to drink. After sampling 15 fast food sweet teas and judging them based on sweetness, strength of the tea flavor, and bang for your buck, here's how they all shook out when ranked worst to first.