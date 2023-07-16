The Not-So-Southern Origins Of Sweet Tea

Tea has been consumed for ages in many cultures. As you may know, the ancient history of tea started long ago in China. But it is in America that it went from a hot beverage to an iced summertime drink. Moreover, it is in the South that iced tea became sweet tea, a staple of Southern culture and hospitality. While tea has long been enjoyed, and tea culture has taken hold in several countries, from Japanese tea ceremonies to English tea time, sweet tea is a newer commodity.

Although sweet tea is associated almost entirely with the Southern United States, its origins aren't very Southern at all. In fact, iced tea was invented out of pure ingenuity on a hot summer day in the Midwest, and sweet tea came about as an alternative during the Prohibition era, making the drink much more universal than you'd guess. Until, of course, the South claimed it as their own.