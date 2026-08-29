8 Store-Bought Blue Cheese Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've read anything I've written, you probably know about the toxic relationship I have with Shoprite's private label, Bowl and Basket. Although its apple cider vinegar brand was disgustingly artificial and flat, its grape jelly brand was quite good. Unfortunately, this blue cheese dressing belongs to the likes of the former and not the latter. Honestly, at this point, I don't know why I keep going back for more when the positive experiences are vastly outweighed by negative ones. But I do, and I probably will, so that's on me.

The best dressings are highly nuanced, while the worst (like this one) are flat and one-dimensional. When I tasted this, only a thick pungency came through. While the word "creamy" did come to mind as I forced my way through my taste test, it was really more about texture than taste. And the texture was also one-dimensional because it lacked the variance of chunky versions. Overall, this was a disappointing experience I'd rather not have again.

Every 2 tablespoons of this blue cheese dressing grants you 130 calories, 14 grams of total fat, and 270 milligrams of sodium. You couldn't pay me to buy this again, nor could I be tempted to use it by someone else. Since most of the top-ranked blue cheese options can be found at Shoprite, I highly suggest opting for one of those instead.