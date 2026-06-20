7 Wawa Snacks That Are Worth Buying And 3 To Skip

Wawa is an East Coast convenience store chain that's especially popular throughout Pennsylvania (where it was founded) and New Jersey, with a newly acquired foothold in Florida. Although it's a convenience store, it also boasts a full-service hot foods counter that's best known for the selection of Wawa hoagies, which are so popular they have their very own holiday. But that's far from all that Wawa has to offer — there are also a slew of private-label snacks that are affordable, portable, and delicious. After all, you couldn't call it a convenience store without them, right?

Having spent nearly two decades in the Wawa motherland, shamelessly visiting at least twice a week throughout that time, I feel confident in saying I'm pretty much an expert. Plus, when you tie in my more than 15 years of food industry experience, I'm a good person to let you know what is or isn't worth buying at Wawa, and today, I get the chance to do just that.

I had the opportunity to try 10 Wawa snacks that are available at my preferred location in Vineland, New Jersey, and report my findings back here. I made my judgments based primarily on taste, with things like texture and convenience playing smaller roles. If you're interested, you can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article. Now, without further ado, here are seven Wawa snacks you should definitely grab on your next visit, and three you'll want to leave on the shelf.