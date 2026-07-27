8 Store-Bought Grape Jelly Brands Ranked Worst To Best

When you think of grape jelly, you probably think of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. While these are a beloved American treat, this is far from the only way you can use grape jelly. For example, you could smear a bit on toast, plop a spoonful into your morning oatmeal, or even inject it into homemade donuts to create a delicious filling. Regardless of how you plan to use up that jelly jar in your refrigerator, the only way to guarantee nearly perfect results is to purchase the best product available to you. But how do you know which store-bought grape jelly brands are going to provide the best experience, and which ones will leave you feeling disappointed?

I went on a food tasting journey to discover the answer to that question so you don't have to. Using my food industry background and culinary experience, I judged a lineup of eight store-bought jelly brands based primarily on their taste and texture, with a little help from customer reviews. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article, if you're interested. Now, ready to see which grape jellies deserve a spot in your refrigerator, and which should be avoided at all costs? Let's get into it.