11 Must-Have Walmart Great Value Foods That Are Less Than $5
If you're looking for a way to save some money on your weekly shopping bill, you're far from alone — after all, popular grocery store foods cost more than ever in 2025, including things like seafood, meats, and even avocados. Thankfully, there's a way to stretch your budget a bit: by purchasing store-brand foods instead of name-brand ones.
Great Value is Walmart's store-brand. It offers numerous items at a considerably lower cost than name-brand competitors. Of course, this brand is notorious for being very hit-or-miss on product quality. For example, its canned green beans were ranked among the worst options in a previous taste test, but I'm a huge fan of Great Value's frozen breakfast options.
Nobody wants to waste their hard-earned money on something that isn't even palatable. Thankfully, you don't have to. I've been trying Great Value brand foods for years, relying on my experience in the food industry and as a general consumer to decide which are worthwhile and which are not. I've shared some of those thoughts already on Daily Meal, including an extensive ranking of 21 Great Value Snacks. Using my past experiences, I'm going to share with you today 11 must-have Walmart Great Value foods under $5 you'll be happy to have purchased — no trial and error necessary. Just keep in mind that prices may vary slightly from one location to another (I'm located in New Jersey). Let's get into it.
1. Great Value Cheese Dip & Breadstick Snacks
We're going to start off this list strong with a cheap, affordable snack that most kids love. And, in my experience — and my partner is a huge fan, too, so they'll appeal to some of the adult crowd. These Great Value Cheese Dip and Breadstick Snacks cost a meager $1.97 for five individual packs, making each serving a little more than 39 cents. I usually buy these in bulk and spend $10 on five of them, which will last my family of four about two to two-and-a-half weeks. This way, it's an easy go-to snack that allows me to affordably keep some variety in my pantry alongside other recommendations on this list.
I've had a lot of different brands and variations of these cheese dip snacks and I can confidently say Great Value's is among the best out there. The breadsticks are crunchy with a predominately starchy profile and pair perfectly with the rich, creamy cheese. It also offers a nice dip to starch balance that allows each bite to have a good amount of cheese.
2. Great Value Fiber Brownie
This is a snack I keep in the house because it's an easy way to help the kids get fiber when they don't want to eat "healthier" options like fruits or veggies. Each brownie provides five grams of fiber and one gram of protein for only 90 calories. Best of all, they're only $4.42 for 12 bars, which comes out to about 36 cents each. That's not a bad deal for one to two weeks of healthy brownies — and, you can add more diversity to your snack cabinet with these. In fact, I keep all four of the under $5 snack foods on this list in my pantry at all times because, for $20, it amounts to as much as two or three weeks of snacks.
These Great Value Fiber Brownies aren't just affordable and nutritious, they also have a fantastic taste that's much better than other fiber products I've had. They're soft, with a richly decadent chocolate profile and only the mildest hints of chalkiness fiber products are known for having. Sprinkles of chocolate chips throughout add textural complexity amongst a light, crumbly mouthfeel.
3. Great Value Petite Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice
Canned tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide range of dishes and these petite diced ones from Great Value are excellent. They feature a nice taste devoid of the metallic notes I've battled with in other brands, with a small cut that makes them perfect for a thicker, more robust Italian tomato sauce. Personally, I've also used these in soups, stews, stir-fries, and my family's classic yet affordable macaroni and tomatoes recipe.
There are two significant reasons I love these canned tomatoes so much. First, they only cost 96 cents and I'm always a fan of quality food items under one dollar. Second, they're stored in tomato juice which can also be used, so don't drain these into your kitchen sink if you want to get the most bang for your buck. I like to dump the whole can (tomato juice and all) into my soups or pasta sauces. But, if you need to drain these for a recipe, you can either drink the tomato juice or drain it into a glass jar and save it for later.
4. Great Value Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
If you don't keep a of couple cans of Great Value Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup on hand, you're missing out. These family-sized cans are only $1.67 and, in my personal experience, can easily serve four people as a main course paired with homemade crusty bread that costs almost nothing to make. At all times, I like to keep two or three of these in my pantry because it's such a versatile ingredient. Use it in soups, stews, casseroles, and more — the company also offers a Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup at a similar price point if you prefer that over the chicken option.
When used in its condensed form, this soup has a bold chicken flavor and a thick, creamy consistency. There's a heavy mouthfeel that makes it perfect for various casseroles. When in its prepared form, this cream of chicken has a lighter chicken flavor with a smooth, almost silky consistency and a light mouthfeel. In either usage, small chunks of tender chicken add an additional layer of savoriness while providing textural interest. Once prepared, I like to use this as a quick yet hearty base for soup and add a little shredded chicken, mushrooms, onions, and spinach.
5. Great Value Cheese & Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels
Everyone in my house loves pizza bagels and they'll eat them for snacks, lunch, and supper — I'm pretty sure my kids, in particular, would eat these for every meal if I let them. This cheese and pepperoni option from Great Value is just as good as the name-brand options. But, whereas the nine-pack Bagel Bites cost $3.17 at my local ShopRite in Vineland, New Jersey, Great Value's version only costs $2.24. That's almost a dollar cheaper, and those cents can really add up over time.
When cooked in the microwave according to the instructions, the bagel base develops a nice crispy outer layer without getting too hard to eat — this is really nice because it's a common issue I've run into with other store-brand bagel bites. The bagel's interior stays soft and has a predominately starchy flavor profile with distinct earthy notes. There's an even distribution of cheese and pepperoni providing a complementing savoriness and richness to the meal. Although the cheese has a mild artificial taste, it's in line with what I expect from these products.
6. Great Value Mango Chunks
Fresh fruit can be expensive and it often goes bad quickly, making bulk purchasing impossible without being wasteful. That's why I usually keep my fresh fruit to a minimum each week and supplement with frozen fruit like these Great Value Mango Chunks. They feature a fresh tropical fruit flavor that's mildly sweet and a little tangy. Frozen, these are hard but blend perfectly. Thawed, they feature a soft texture reminiscent of cantaloupe but with a little more give.
At just $3.26 for a one-pound bag, this is one of my favorite things to keep on hand for fruit smoothies — I combine mine with the frozen berry medley on this list, a little honey, a handful of spinach (for extra nutrients), and almond milk. If you haven't tried it, I highly recommend it. If you're not a smoothie person, you can also let these fruit chunks thaw in the fridge for a few hours and eat them as-is. I especially like doing this for breakfast as an accompaniment to perfectly-made oatmeal.
7. Great Value Broccoli Florets
There is literally no difference between the quality of Great Value Frozen Broccoli Florets and any other frozen broccoli you purchase in the store. They cook well in the microwave or on the stovetop in just a few minutes and can be eaten alone or combined with other items in a dish. And, they taste just like broccoli with a heavy earthiness combined with the mildest sweet notes. I've even used these to make homemade cream of broccoli soup and they work really well here — just be sure you cook them a little longer than normal so they're easier to blend.
The best part here, like everything else on our list today, is the price. At my local grocery store, a bag of Bird's Eye Broccoli Florets costs almost $3 a bag. However, you can snag these in the same size for only $1.16. You can't beat that price, period.
8. Great Value Shredded Hash Browns
To me, this feels like a huge bag for only $2.97. This can easily feed four or more people, depending on how you plan to use it. If you really wanted to stretch it, you could use this bag to make two full hashbrown casseroles. Combined with one bag of shredded cheddar cheese, one pack of bacon, and a dozen eggs, you could spend less than $20 to feed between 12 and 16 people (depending on serving sizes).
Thankfully, these aren't only affordable, but they are also fantastic quality. The potatoes are nicely shredded and have a soft texture with a crispy outside once cooked. Of course, you'll want to remember to season them yourself because they don't appear to be pre-seasoned. I suggest using salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. A little bit of dried parsley or some bell peppers and onions can add a nice splash of color.
9. Great Value Berry Medley
Great Value's Frozen Berry Medley is the real deal, featuring blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. While I like to pair some of this with the frozen mango chunks, the berry mix is also fantastic on its own. I've used it in smoothies, pancakes, and to make sweet berry toppings for desserts. If you thaw them for a few hours in the fridge, they make the perfect additions to oatmeal or a parfait.
Frozen, these berries are a little hard and icy, with a deep fruity flavor and a mild tang. Once thawed a bit, they become soft and juicy, and while they retain that robust fruity flavor, the sour tang becomes stronger. If you choose to cook them (such as when making a berry syrup), be aware they'll fall apart much easier and faster than fresh berries. At just $3.52, a single bag can last you quite some time, depending on how (and how frequently) you use them.
10. Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
Once again, Walmart's store-brand has developed a product that's exactly the same as name-brand competitors. When cooked according to the instructions, these French toast sticks are soft in the middle with slightly crisper ends. A predominately battery flavor is laced with buttery notes and a mild eggy-ness, overlaid with a generous amount of cinnamon. I've made these in both the oven and microwave with great results.
For only $3.16, this pound of Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks provides several breakfast servings — the exact number will depend on your serving size, but my family usually gets between four and six. If desired, you can pair this with Great Value's Butter Flavored Syrup for an additional $2.36. Although I prefer Mrs. Butterworth's or real maple syrup, Great Value's option isn't bad for the cost and I buy it once in a while when I need to stretch my budget.
11. Great Value Diced Pears in 100% Juice
The Great Value Diced Pears in 100% Juice are the final of our four budget snacks I've been referencing throughout this article. For $2.76, you get four individual fruit cups and, since they're packed in juice, you can drink that, too, allowing you to get full use of this whole product. Plus, they're not only fantastic snacks at home, but they're great options for school or work lunches, too.
These also taste delicious, with the pears offering a sweet, rich flavor that's enhanced by the juice and surprisingly fresh tasting — unfortunately, I've noticed many Great Value items have a stale or musty taste to them, so I'm thankful that's not the case here. Texturally, these are soft with a slightly crisp and bright coloring, which is exactly what I look for in my pears. Since these are equal to more expensive options like Dole, there's zero reason to spend the extra money, and every reason to choose this Great Value food instead. Oh, and if you want to learn about more cost-saving items, check out this listing of the best Trader Joe's finds under $5.