11 Must-Have Walmart Great Value Foods That Are Less Than $5

If you're looking for a way to save some money on your weekly shopping bill, you're far from alone — after all, popular grocery store foods cost more than ever in 2025, including things like seafood, meats, and even avocados. Thankfully, there's a way to stretch your budget a bit: by purchasing store-brand foods instead of name-brand ones.

Great Value is Walmart's store-brand. It offers numerous items at a considerably lower cost than name-brand competitors. Of course, this brand is notorious for being very hit-or-miss on product quality. For example, its canned green beans were ranked among the worst options in a previous taste test, but I'm a huge fan of Great Value's frozen breakfast options.

Nobody wants to waste their hard-earned money on something that isn't even palatable. Thankfully, you don't have to. I've been trying Great Value brand foods for years, relying on my experience in the food industry and as a general consumer to decide which are worthwhile and which are not. I've shared some of those thoughts already on Daily Meal, including an extensive ranking of 21 Great Value Snacks. Using my past experiences, I'm going to share with you today 11 must-have Walmart Great Value foods under $5 you'll be happy to have purchased — no trial and error necessary. Just keep in mind that prices may vary slightly from one location to another (I'm located in New Jersey). Let's get into it.

