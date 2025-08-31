This Tangy Salad Dressing Works Shockingly Well As A BBQ Sauce

There are moments when you may want a Carolina pulled pork BBQ sandwich, or you're prepping chicken for the grill and there's no sauce to be found in the house. Well, if you have a bottle of French dressing, you might find it to be the perfect stand-in for barbecue sauce you never knew you needed. It may sound a little unconventional, and it definitely will raise eyebrows from those who are barbecue purists, but it might also turn into your go-to sauce the next time you're looking to spice up a weeknight meal.

Much like a Carolina barbecue sauce, French dressing has a tomato and vinegar base that is amped up with a mixture of ingredients that hit all of your taste sensations. It's sweet, sour, and sometimes spicy depending on the ingredients used to craft it. Together with the ketchup and vinegar, French dressing uses sugar, oil, and paprika.

From there, you can put your creative mark on it with your favorite umami additions, aromatics, herbs, and spices. Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, and mustard are among the most common ingredients added to French dressing that will also make for a perfect barbecue sauce. To really give it that barbecue flavor, add some chili powder and sweet brown sugar, and no one will be the wiser that it started off as a salad dressing.