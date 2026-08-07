8 Store-Bought Thousand Island Dressings, Ranked From Worst To Best

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Whether you're making a classic deli-style Reuben sandwich or looking for something a little more substantial to top your leafy green salad with, Thousand Island dressing is what you reach for. The creamy salad dressing has a sweet and tangy flavor profile that levels up all types of dishes, from sandwiches and burgers to fries and fried shrimp. But, if you want to create the best dining experience at home, you need to start with the best store-bought Thousand Island dressing available to you. How can you be sure which one that is, while also avoiding low-quality products that are too sweet, overly oily, or otherwise off-putting?

You don't have to ask yourself that question any longer. I took the onus on myself to personally taste eight popular Thousand Island dressings you'll find in grocery stores. Using my extensive food industry background and other relevant experiences, I judged each option primarily on its taste and texture. Then, I reported my findings back here by ranking them from worst to best, so you can skip the guesswork and get straight to grabbing the best dressing. You can read my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Without further ado, here are my thoughts on each option.