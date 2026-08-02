12 Store-Bought Ranch Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

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Ranch dressing recently made headlines when visitors from other countries came to America for the FIFA World Cup, and left so obsessed with the condiment that the TSA had to issue official warnings about packing it into carry-ons. For anyone who's still uncertain, ranch dressing is an exclusively American condiment, crafted from a rich dairy base and generously seasoned with various herbs and spices, which can change slightly depending on the specific recipe used by any given brand. People regularly use it as a salad dressing, or as a delicious dip for fresh vegetables or buffalo chicken wings. You can even use it as a way to quickly elevate wraps, sandwiches, and more. But, in the midst of the ranch craze, it becomes painfully obvious that you need to buy the very best dressing if you want to satisfy that craving.

Figuring out the best ranch dressing doesn't have to be challenging — especially since I've already done the work for you by personally taste-testing 12 options you can buy in your local grocery store. I judged each product based primarily on taste and texture when tasted on its own, without alterations, using my food industry background and other relevant experience. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article, if you're interested. For now, let's get into store-bought ranch dressings and perhaps help you discover your new favorite.