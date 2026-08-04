13 Store-Bought Italian Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

Italian salad dressing is a versatile condiment that can do so much more than top a classic Italian salad. You can also use this dressing to upgrade garlic bread, marinate chicken, or amp up the flavor in green beans — and, even if Italian dressing isn't actually from Italy, it carries all the bold, herbal flavors of the Mediterranean that your favorite dishes are looking for. Of course, if you really want to level up the flavor, you have to start with the best possible dressing available to you. But, how can you tell which is best without going through the tedious task of trying each one yourself?

Thankfully, you don't have to take on that task because I've already done it for you. I tasted 13 store-bought Italian salad dressings and judged them using my extensive food industry background, along with other relevant experiences. Taste and balance were the things I placed most value in, and I reported my findings here by ranking the bottles from worst to best. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Now, ready to discover which bottle of Italian salad dressing should grace your next shopping list? Let's get into it.