6 Milk Chocolate Bars Worth Every Penny And 4 To Skip

Although dark chocolate brands are my favorite overall, there's nothing better than a milk chocolate bar when I'm looking for something sweet but simple and subtle. Unfortunately, not every milk chocolate bar in the local grocer or convenience store is delicious enough to satisfy that craving. Some tend to taste heavily artificial or have unappealing textures, and choosing one of these options will leave you feeling disappointed rather than content. But how can you tell which milk chocolate bars are worth every penny and which deserve to be left on the shelf where you found them?

Usually, the only way to really determine which milk chocolate bars are worthwhile is to try each of them and hope for the best. Thankfully, you can skip that tedious process because I've already done it for you. I was given the opportunity to try 10 options and report my findings back here as to whether I believe they're worth purchasing again. My decisions were based mostly on taste and texture, and a myriad of relevant experiences helped me confidently make my decisions. If you're interested, you can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover which chocolate bars to grab the next time a craving strikes? Let's get into it.