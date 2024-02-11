Handheld Spinach And Feta Tarts Recipe

Once you get the hang of working with puff pastry it's pretty straightforward, but a few tips will help guarantee your success. You'll notice the recipe calls for defrosted puff pastry. Make sure it is fully thawed to prevent it from tearing when you handle the sheets, but don't let it come to room temperature. The key to flaky pastry layers is to keep the butter cold to prevent it from melting into the rest of the dough. If in doubt, pop the pastry sheets into the fridge to chill them. As the cold pastry bakes in the hot oven, the moisture from the melting butter creates steam that causes flaky layers and puffiness.

Don't forget to prick the puff pastry before adding the filling. "The reason you want to break the dough a little bit is so that air can escape," Vergara explains. Per its name, "the purpose of puff pastry is to puff up, so if you don't prick the bottom, it will puff up too much and disrupt the filling inside." By pricking the pastry you ensure that it can remain flat and leave space for the creamy spinach filling. Meanwhile, the sides will still puff up as desired, giving you that delicious flaky pastry crispiness.