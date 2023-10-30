Hot And Dirty Martini Recipe

The dirty martini, a drink that dates back to the turn of the 20th century, takes the traditional olive garnish and incorporates it into the drink in the form of brine from the olive jar. This spicy spin on the cocktail, however, adds a new element: a chili-flavored salt rim, along with a splash of hot sauce. These ingredients, according to recipe developer Deniz Vergara, "kick this cocktail up a notch." And with a garnish of cheese-stuffed olives — she prefers feta or blue — Vergara says this hot and dirty martini "is like an appetizer in a glass."

While Vergara uses homemade hot sauce, she recommends adding whichever variety is your favorite. That means choosing a Louisiana-style hot sauce like Frank's RedHot for a vinegary tang, or going with Tabasco for something more peppery. A habanero-based sauce would really bring the heat and a slightly fruity flavor, or you could go all-out with one of the world's hottest hot sauces made with scorpion, ghost, and other extremely incendiary peppers.