4 Drinks That Tariffs May Cause To Skyrocket In Price

The wide range of tariffs threatened or enacted by President Donald Trump against other countries has introduced significant chaos and unpredictability to international trade. For consumers, that could mean higher prices on some of their favorite drinks.

The President has vaguely threatened 25% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, including important wine-producing countries like France and Italy, putting their products in danger of price hikes. Meanwhile, Trump followed through on his threatened tariffs against Chinese goods. This laid an additional tariff on top of the 25% imposed during his first term, likely making you pay even more for some beverages like apple juice and tea imported from China.

Trump's tariff standoff with Mexico and Canada has drawn significant attention, but the President recently announced a temporary exemption for goods traded under the U.S., Mexico, and Canada trade agreement (USMCA) until April 2. The USMCA directs member states to treat each other's alcoholic beverage imports as though they were domestically produced, somewhat lessening the trade war's consumer impact.