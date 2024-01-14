Snack-Worthy Pesto Brie Bites Recipe

If you are looking for a holiday appetizer that will impress your guests, without requiring lots of time and effort in the kitchen, you've come to the right place. These snack-worthy pesto brie bites by recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD fit the bill. While small, they are a remarkable masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression on your palate.

Rich and creamy brie cheese meets the vibrant flavor of store-bought basil pesto and the crunchy, flaky delight of crescent dough. Each bite is topped with a sundried tomato for a bit of sweetness as well as a finish to the red, white, and green festive color palette.

With a perfect balance of nutty, herbal, and savory notes, these delectable morsels are sure to leave a lasting impression. Whether you're hosting a soirée or simply craving a sophisticated snack, these pesto brie bites make every moment a celebration of indulgence.