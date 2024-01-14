Snack-Worthy Pesto Brie Bites Recipe
If you are looking for a holiday appetizer that will impress your guests, without requiring lots of time and effort in the kitchen, you've come to the right place. These snack-worthy pesto brie bites by recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD fit the bill. While small, they are a remarkable masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression on your palate.
Rich and creamy brie cheese meets the vibrant flavor of store-bought basil pesto and the crunchy, flaky delight of crescent dough. Each bite is topped with a sundried tomato for a bit of sweetness as well as a finish to the red, white, and green festive color palette.
With a perfect balance of nutty, herbal, and savory notes, these delectable morsels are sure to leave a lasting impression. Whether you're hosting a soirée or simply craving a sophisticated snack, these pesto brie bites make every moment a celebration of indulgence.
Gather your snack-worthy pesto brie bites ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need crescent rolls, brie cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto. That's it! It truly doesn't get easier than that.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare dough
Unroll the dough and slice it into 12 even pieces.
Step 3: Spray tin with nonstick cooking spray
Spray a muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 4: Press dough into muffin tin slots
Press each piece into the 12 spots in the prepared muffin tin.
Step 5: Cut brie
Cut the brie into 12 equal pieces.
Step 6: Place brie on dough
Place one piece of brie on top of each piece of dough.
Step 7: Dollop each bite with pesto
Dollop each piece of cheese with pesto.
Step 8: Add tomatoes
Add a sun-dried tomato on top of each brie bite.
Step 9: Bake
Bake for 8-10 minutes, until golden brown.
How do you customize these snack-worthy pesto brie bites?
Customizing this dish opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to tailor it to your taste preferences and experiment with exciting flavor combinations. Experiment with different pesto variations. Carli tells us, "Traditional basil pesto is fantastic, but you can also try sun-dried tomato, arugula, spinach, or even a kale pesto for a unique twist." Add a textural element by incorporating chopped nuts like toasted pine nuts, almonds, or walnuts into the pesto. This not only adds crunch but also brings a nutty richness to the bites.
Introduce a touch of sweetness by topping each bite with a small slice of fresh fruit such as figs, strawberries, or pears. The fruity sweetness pairs wonderfully with the savory brie and herby pesto. Drizzle a balsamic reduction or glaze over the bites just before serving. The sweet and tangy notes will complement the richness of the brie. For a heartier version, add a small piece of prosciutto or smoked salmon.
What do you recommend serving on the side of these snack-worthy pesto brie bites?
When hosting a holiday party, it's a great idea to have a variety of appetizers at the ready so that your guests can gather and mingle with a few tasty bites. In addition to your pesto brie bites, try serving other starters like a charcuterie board or a veggie tray. Carli notes, "When I serve a charcuterie board, I typically will roll out a big sheet of kraft paper and load it up with all the fixings. Think cured meats, cheeses, crostini, a few types of crackers, olives, jam, hummus, and assorted nuts. I don't have to wash a large board afterward, instead simply dump the kraft paper in the trash."
Besides these classic options, you may also consider offering other finger foods like mini sandwiches, sliders, bruschetta, stuffed mushrooms, cheese platters, and deviled eggs. You can also serve stuffed bites including stuffed jalapeños, stuffed grape leaves, stuffed mushrooms, and bacon-wrapped dates. Lastly, consider offering a dip selection with favorites like guacamole, salsa, spinach artichoke dip, hummus, queso, and tzatziki with pita.
|Calories per Serving
|136
|Total Fat
|7.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|1.7 g
|Sodium
|294.5 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g