What's A Hugo Spritz Cocktail And What Does It Taste Like?

Most people are familiar with classic cocktails like a Martini or a Gin and Tonic. However, they're far from the only cocktails out there. One fun cocktail that you can try out is the Hugo Spritz.

The Hugo Spritz cocktail is a tasty alcoholic drink made from prosecco, soda water, and St. Germain. The drink is reminiscent of an Aperol Spritz, thanks to the bitter liqueur and the prosecco, but it has a slightly different flavor. Since St. Germain is an elderflower liqueur, this drink has a floral and herbal taste to it. Plus, Hugo Spritz cocktails are often garnished with mint, adding a slight freshness to the drink's aftertaste.

Hugo Spritz cocktails aren't overly sweet, but they are still delicious, which may just be why the drink recently started trending on TikTok. If you want to jump on the trend and try a Hugo Spritz yourself, here's a bit more about the backstory of this cocktail and how to make one at home.