Sunny Bahama Mama Cocktail Recipe

When Friday rolls around and the sun starts to set, there's nothing more relaxing than raising a glass to the week behind you and celebrating with a tropical cocktail. But instead of reaching for your trusty margarita or mojito, it's time to whip up this sunny Bahama mama cocktail. "I personally love how this drink is balanced," says recipe developer Deniz Vergara. "It is slightly sweet, slightly tangy, and refreshing. I think this recipe is special because I use freshly squeezed orange juice instead of store-bought. It adds a lighter flavor that is really refreshing."

And don't let the 4-hour prep time deter you — all that "work" is simply freezing cranberry juice into ice cubes. If you fill your ice cube tray with cranberry juice in the morning before heading to work, you'll be able to whip up this easy cocktail recipe in just 5 minutes flat.