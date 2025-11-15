Our Wicked-Inspired Oz-Mopolitan Will Have You Dancing Through Life
Bathed in the color of our favorite green witch's skin, the Emerald City of Oz is a dazzling display of sparkling, over-the-top grandeur, complete with one famously-trodden yellow brick road. Before Dorothy walked the winding path, though, two witches carved their own, giving us the musical story of "Wicked." And, for those who couldn't possibly enjoy the musical on the big screen without an accompanying cocktail, this "Wicked"-inspired Oz-mopolitan cocktail recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn is just the festive concoction as "Wicked: For Good" flies into theatres.
If we had one short day to spend in the Emerald City, we'd imagine it would involve a really good (and really green) cocktail. Instead of a Cosmopolitan, which is made with cranberry juice, vodka, Cointreau, and lime, our Oz-mopolitan uses pineapple juice, blue curaçao, vodka, and plum bitters to achieve a similarly zippy flavor profile with a vibrant green-blue color. With a sprinkling of glitter softly coating the glass, the drink becomes as dazzling as the city it's inspired by, and as magical as the witches who have come to turn it on its head. The perfect libation to sip while watching Glinda and Elphaba's story unfold, this cocktail may just become a staple in your movie-watching rotation (for good).
Gather the ingredients for this Wicked-inspired Oz-mopolitan cocktail recipe
To make this cocktail, you'll just need pineapple juice, vodka, blue curaçao, and plum bitters. Blue curaçao is an orange-flavored liqueur with blue dye added for color, which is how the cocktail becomes green when mixed with the yellow of the pineapple juice. If you don't have blue curaçao, you can also simply use triple sec or Cointreau and blue food dye to achieve the same effect.
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add vodka, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, and bitters to shaker
Add the vodka, pineapple juice, blue curaçao, and plum bitters to the shaker.
Step 3: Shake the cocktail to chill
Shake until chilled, about 20 seconds.
Step 4: Strain the Oz-mopolitan into a glass
Strain the cocktail into a coupe or martini glass.
Step 5: Serve the Oz-mopolitan with a dusting of glitter
If using, sprinkle or gently blow glitter to dust the top of the drink to serve.
What to serve with Wicked-inspired Oz-mopolitan cocktails
Ingredients
- 2 ounces vodka
- 2 ounces pineapple juice
- 1 ounce blue curacao
- 5 shakes plum bitters
Optional Ingredients
- ⅛ teaspoon edible glitter
Directions
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add the vodka, pineapple juice, blue curacao, and plum bitters to the shaker.
- Shake until chilled, about 20 seconds.
- Strain the cocktail into a coupe or martini glass.
- If using, sprinkle or gently blow glitter to dust the top of the drink to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|411
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|14.8 g
|Sodium
|4.7 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
Can I use any glitter in this cocktail?
Edible glitter is very different from craft glitter, and the two should not be used interchangeably. Craft glitter, which is found in craft stores and used with glue on paper surfaces, is made out a variety of materials, sometimes even metal. This is not edible and should not be used in anything you plan to consume. If you'd like to add glitter to your cocktail, seek out food-grade or edible glitter, which will be sold in stores that specialize in baking and cooking (or in the baking aisle of the craft store). Edible glitter is made out of sugar, cornstarch, and color additives, which are all safe to consume. If you'd like to swirl the glitter into the drink, seek out luster dust instead, which is made with smaller particles for mixing into liquids.
Edible glitter can be found easily online (just be sure to check labels to ensure it is food-grade), but if you are having trouble finding it, you can garnish with other ingredients instead. A lime wheel or orange peel is a classic way to dress up the cocktail, or to pair with the bitters, a plum wedge would look striking against the green. You could also add a touch of Glinda's magic by garnishing with star-topped cocktail picks, complete with a cherry for extra sweet flavor.
What can I use instead of plum bitters?
Unless you collect bitters, it's likely that plum bitters aren't already in your bar cabinet. Featuring a fruity, spiced flavor, plum bitters add depth that is subtle but striking, especially paired against the tartness of pineapple and blue curaçao. Though its addition to the drink is small, the flavor is significant, adding balance to an otherwise cloyingly sweet and citrusy drink. It's a unique addition that will make your cocktail taste more sophisticated, but can be substituted for more common ingredients in a pinch.
The most common bitters to see on a bar are likely Angostura aromatic bitters, which can be used widely across many cocktails, most notably the Old Fashioned or the Manhattan. Angostura bitters would work well to balance the Oz-mopolitan, giving it a touch of spiced clove and cinnamon flavor. Other unique options would include tart cranberry bitters, spiced cardamom bitters, or even a simple splash of lime. You could also skip the bitters altogether — the cocktail will just be a little more citrus-forward.