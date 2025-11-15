Our Wicked-Inspired Oz-Mopolitan Will Have You Dancing Through Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bathed in the color of our favorite green witch's skin, the Emerald City of Oz is a dazzling display of sparkling, over-the-top grandeur, complete with one famously-trodden yellow brick road. Before Dorothy walked the winding path, though, two witches carved their own, giving us the musical story of "Wicked." And, for those who couldn't possibly enjoy the musical on the big screen without an accompanying cocktail, this "Wicked"-inspired Oz-mopolitan cocktail recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn is just the festive concoction as "Wicked: For Good" flies into theatres.

If we had one short day to spend in the Emerald City, we'd imagine it would involve a really good (and really green) cocktail. Instead of a Cosmopolitan, which is made with cranberry juice, vodka, Cointreau, and lime, our Oz-mopolitan uses pineapple juice, blue curaçao, vodka, and plum bitters to achieve a similarly zippy flavor profile with a vibrant green-blue color. With a sprinkling of glitter softly coating the glass, the drink becomes as dazzling as the city it's inspired by, and as magical as the witches who have come to turn it on its head. The perfect libation to sip while watching Glinda and Elphaba's story unfold, this cocktail may just become a staple in your movie-watching rotation (for good).