Mini Mushroom Wellington Bites Recipe

pastries with mushroom filling Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal
By Deniz Vergara

The first Wellington dish was the classic beef Wellington, which legend says was created to honor the Duke of Wellington after he helped to secure a British victory at the Battle of Waterloo. In more recent years, however, "Wellington" has been appropriated as a term for pastry-wrapped savories other than beef, so you'll also find recipes chicken and salmon Wellingtons. Here, developer Deniz Vergara fills puff pastry cases with sauteed mushrooms to make miniature mushroom Wellingtons. As she enthuses, "The umami flavor of the mushrooms, paired with the buttery and flaky texture of puff pastry, is a great match and super easy to make."

While this recipe makes 16 pieces, these mini mushroom bites are small enough that you needn't save the recipe for entertaining. Vergara assures us these bites should last in the refrigerator for four days, which means they can make for a great any-day snack. You can also prepare them in advance by shortening the baking time to about 15 minutes, then freeze them. When you feel like snacking on mushroom pastry bundles, thaw as many as you'd like and give them just 5–10 more minutes in the oven for that fresh-baked taste.

Collect the ingredients for the mini mushroom Wellington bites

puff pastry produce and seasonings Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

The pastry casing for these mushroom bites is made from frozen puff pastry (thawed, of course), while the filling is made from mushrooms and shallots. Additional ingredients required for cooking and seasoning the filling include butter, oregano, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, thyme, and Dijon mustard, while you'll also need an egg if you want to give the pastries an egg wash before cooking them.

Step 1: Heat up a pan

metal pan on gas stove Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Heat a large skillet over medium heat,

Step 2: Sauté the mushrooms

chopped mushrooms in metal pan Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Add 1 tablespoon butter and the mushrooms. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the mushrooms are shiny and wet.

Step 3: Sauté the shallots

mushrooms and shallots in pan Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Add 1 tablespoon butter and the shallots, and saute until the shallot is translucent (about 2–3 minutes).

Step 4: Season the vegetables

mushrooms with shallots and herbs Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Add the thyme, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 5 more minutes, or until the mushrooms have released their liquid and it has evaporated.

Step 5: Pour the vinegar into the pan

brown liquid hovering over pan Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Add the balsamic vinegar. Reduce until the liquid has evaporated.

Step 6: Cool the mushroom filling

hand with pan of mushrooms Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Remove the mushrooms from the heat and allow to cool. Remove the thyme sprigs from the pan.

Step 7: Turn on the oven

oven temperature gauge Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 8: Prepare a pan

pan lined with white paper Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Step 9: Roll out the pastry

dough with rolling pin Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Lay a piece of parchment paper on the counter and roll out the puff pastry sheet so that it is about 10x14 inches.

Step 10: Cut the pastry

hand with pastry wheel Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Cut the dough into 16 squares.

Step 11: Fill the pastry squares

pastry squares with mushroom filling Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Spread a small dot of Dijon mustard in the center of the square, and then add a spoonful of mushroom filling in the center of the mustard.

Step 12: Shape the mushroom bundles

pastry bundles in pan Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Bring up two opposite corners of one square and press them together, then bring up the other two corners and press all of the seams together. Place the pastry seam-side down on the sheet pan, and repeat with the remaining squares.

Step 13: Egg wash the pastries

pastry bundles paintbrush and hand Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Brush the Wellingtons with the beaten egg. If desired, sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on top of each Wellington.

Step 14: Bake the mushroom bites

uncooked pastries in oven Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Place in the preheated oven and bake until the puff pastry is golden brown, about 20–25 minutes.

Step 15: Eat the mushroom bites

cooked pastries with gloved hand Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Serve with fresh thyme sprigs and your favorite dipping sauce.

How can I customize these Wellington bites?

pastries with mushroom filling Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

As this recipe is such a simple, straightforward one, it's pretty easy to tweak it to suit your own tastes. For starters, you don't need to use baby bella mushrooms, since just about any kind of mushroom will be fine. (Non-poisonous ones, of course!) As Vergara tells us, "Whatever you have or is on sale will work," and yes, this includes standard supermarket button mushrooms.

Yet another thing you could do is to play around with different herbs, spices, and seasonings. Vergara is going with a combo of thyme and Dijon mustard, but she suggests that you could swap the former for rosemary, while you could replace the latter with a different kind of mustard, if you prefer. You could also leave out the mustard entirely and add some cheese to the mix — Vergara's suggestions are fontina, goat cheese, and gouda, but Parmesan, feta, and even cream cheese can also complement the savory mushroom flavor.

What other dishes can I serve with mushroom Wellington bites?

pastries with mushroom filling Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Vergara likes to make a dipping sauce for her mushroom Wellington bites by combining mayonnaise and mustard in equal amounts and then adding some black pepper to the mix. She also suggests using horseradish sauce as a dip because, as she says, this condiment "has a nice zing to it." A simple sour cream dip would also taste great with these puffs, especially if you add a squeeze of lemon juice and some snipped chives or fresh herbs.

If these mushroom bites are being used as part of an appetizer buffet, they'd make a nice vegetarian alternative to meatier offerings, such as shrimp cocktails or Swedish meatballs. If they're to be used as the starter course for a main meal, Vergara suggests serving them alongside classics like brisket or roast beef, while they'd make a cute accompaniment for beef (or chicken or salmon) Wellington. As this dish can be vegan if you skip the egg wash and replace the butter with oil, it could also be part of a meat-free meal with a plant-based entree, such as vegan filé okra gumbo or quinoa and lentil stuffed peppers.

Recommended