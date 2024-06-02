Mini Mushroom Wellington Bites Recipe

The first Wellington dish was the classic beef Wellington, which legend says was created to honor the Duke of Wellington after he helped to secure a British victory at the Battle of Waterloo. In more recent years, however, "Wellington" has been appropriated as a term for pastry-wrapped savories other than beef, so you'll also find recipes chicken and salmon Wellingtons. Here, developer Deniz Vergara fills puff pastry cases with sauteed mushrooms to make miniature mushroom Wellingtons. As she enthuses, "The umami flavor of the mushrooms, paired with the buttery and flaky texture of puff pastry, is a great match and super easy to make."

While this recipe makes 16 pieces, these mini mushroom bites are small enough that you needn't save the recipe for entertaining. Vergara assures us these bites should last in the refrigerator for four days, which means they can make for a great any-day snack. You can also prepare them in advance by shortening the baking time to about 15 minutes, then freeze them. When you feel like snacking on mushroom pastry bundles, thaw as many as you'd like and give them just 5–10 more minutes in the oven for that fresh-baked taste.