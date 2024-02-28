The Dessert Wine Sommelier Doreen Winkler Says Skeptics Should Try

As the name suggests, dessert wines are sweet selections that are often enjoyed at the end of a meal and paired with a decadent dessert. Because of their distinct flavor profile, a number of wine enthusiasts are put off by the concept of dessert wines. However, sommelier Doreen Winkler cautions against writing off dessert wines altogether, as certain selections can please even the most particular wine lover. As a highly sought-after consulting sommelier, Winkler is the person to ask when it comes to questions about wine selection. Consider that Winkler is in demand for curating stunning wine lists at top restaurants all over world, such as Mishik in New York City.

When it comes to dessert wines, Winkler recommends that skeptics seek out those with higher acidity levels, which is a great way to temper some of the sweetness. As for a specific recommendation, Winkler told Daily Meal: "They should try Michele Chiarlo Moscato d'Asti Nivole!" Winkler is certainly in good company when it comes to her suggestion, as this Moscato has received high scores from respected wine publications like Decanter and Wine Enthusiast.