5 Kitchen Scraps That Help Your Garden Tomatoes Flourish

It's easy to toss out coffee and tea after making a cup (or more), especially if you have foregone traditional coffee filters and use pods instead. However, one of the most surprising uses for coffee grounds is as a powerful fertilizer in your garden. Tomatoes particularly take a shine to coffee grounds and tea leaves, mainly because these kitchen scraps contain magnesium, nitrogen, and potassium, all of which help the plants grow. Just keep in mind that it can take months for microorganisms to break down the grounds for the nutrients to be released. Because of that, you may want to mix coffee and tea grounds into a compost or the soil well before you start planting.

Another garden benefit is that used coffee and tea grounds contain tannic acid (tannins) that slightly increase the acidity of the soil. Research suggests that the acidic effect is short-lived, so using additional fertilizers is recommended to ensure the ideal pH is between 6.0 and 6.8 for tomatoes to be productive. Mixing fresh grounds into the soil increases the acidity more but could damage the plants if you're too heavy-handed with it, so regular soil pH testing is advised if you do this.

Additionally, coffee and tea grounds naturally repel garden pests such as aphids, slugs, and snails when used as mulch because the coarse grounds irritate their bellies. You don't want to add too much to avoid attracting other pests. And, since the grounds are good at retaining moisture and compact easily, using an excessive amount can restrict airflow and oversaturate the soil, potentially leading to fungal problems with your tomato plants. Combining the grounds with lawn clippings, tree needles, or wood chips can prevent those issues.