Don't Toss Your Egg Shells, Repurpose Them In Your Garden Instead

After years of climbing egg prices, it only makes sense for consumers to use as much of the egg as possible. But using all of this ingredient means more than just the yolks and whites. Use empty egg shells in your home garden, where they add critical nutrients to soil to help keep plants growing. This includes not just flowers, but also a wide array of fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Egg shells are extremely high in calcium, which plants can absorb through the soil to boost cell wall development. The high calcium content also lowers the pH levels of soil, which can be good for managing soil acidity for sensitive plants like tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, and more.

Egg shells can also be used to deter outdoor pests like slugs, which have a hard time traveling through the broken shards. Additionally, broken egg shells add structure to the soil, especially as part of compost, adding an airiness to the soil that improves plant growth.