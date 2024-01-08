The Frozen Citrus Rind Tip For Deliciously Cold Drinks

Using frozen citrus rinds to cool down your drink is a good way to add a pop of color into a glass of sparkling water or a fruity cocktail. If you wanna up your drink game using this tip, start by picking out your citrus fruit of choice. Whether you prefer lemons, limes, oranges, or grapefruits, anything goes. If you want to get creative with your ice alternative, opt for things like kumquat or clementine rinds instead. The choice is up to you.

Once you've selected your fruit, use the juice and flesh however you wish. Once you've squeezed out all the juice, scrape the remaining inner membrane away with a knife until only the rind remains. (You can also use a vegetable peeler.) Place your rinds into an air-tight containerto preserve their freshness and freeze. Because of their unique makeup, they won't stick together, so pack them in as tightly as you wish. Once it's time for a cold beverage, just grab a frozen rind out of your freezer and place it in your glass.

Many people opt to throw away their citrus rinds after juicing or zesting, but why discard them when you can use them in other recipes instead? Rinds can certainly be used in place of ice, but there's a lot more you can do with them, too.