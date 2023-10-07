15 Types Of Peppers And When To Use Them

Pepper is almost always synonymous with "hot." Enjoying them is often a fine line — you may be one of those who avoids them at all costs or someone who douses your food in hot sauce. But, with so many pepper varieties, you may be surprised to learn they aren't all that spicy. From mild, sweet bell peppers and banana peppers to intense, fiery Carolina reapers, peppers truly come in a range of flavors. Each variety has its uniqueness, making them versatile ingredients in a multitude of cuisines worldwide.

When it comes to the different kinds of peppers, it's all about understanding how they taste and how they can best be used. Some peppers are best suited for spicy cuisine and others add an extra element as a topping or garnish. It all depends on what your tastebuds can handle and how spicy you're willing to get. Here, we'll delve into several types of peppers, how to identify them when shopping, what they taste like, and ways you can incorporate them into your cooking.