13 Surprising Uses For Coffee Grounds You Should Know About

Drinking coffee is part of the morning routine for many of us. About three out of four Americans drink it daily, according to statistics gathered by Drive Research, and about two-thirds brew it at home. With all those spent coffee grounds, we're guessing a vast portion winds up in the trash. Yet beyond the many ways to upgrade your morning coffee, there is also a multitude of ways to repurpose used coffee grounds. So before you toss them, give us a chance to convince you why you should hold onto them and maybe even buy coffee grounds more regularly.

Between the acidic properties, vitamins, antioxidants, caffeine, and anti-inflammatory qualities found in coffee, it is understandable that the beverage can do a lot of good for your body — if consumed in an appropriate way, of course; we've probably all experienced some extreme caffeine jitters and side effects. But it may surprise you to learn what else coffee can do. Here, we'll explore the wide range of innovative ways coffee grounds can be incorporated into your other household routines, from enriching your garden to creating all-natural beauty products.