Don't Toss Those Coffee Grounds! Instead Use Them As A Powerful Fertilizer In Your Garden

Coffee is mission critical for how many of us kick-start the day. That morning caffeine is vital to get the energy coursing through the veins. While there are plenty of ways to upgrade your morning joe such as using clean, clear water and choosing the right roast to create the perfect cup, if you are tossing the grounds from your K-cups or your drip coffee, you may want to reconsider your actions. File this under one of the surprising uses for coffee grounds you should know about because the muddy-looking grinds used to brew your pick-me-up can help fertilize your garden as well as your house plants.

Nitrogen, oils, lipids, minerals, and much more remain present in your grounds after you brew a pot or cup of java. But before you sprinkle them across your garden beds and create an inhospitable space for weeds and slugs, they need to be dried. Skip this step and they may become globby, making it difficult for all those nutrients to impart their goodness to your soil — not to mention, they might be more susceptible to mold.