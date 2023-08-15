Is It Safe To Eat Eggshells? All Of The Risks You Should Know
Many of us have been making a meal, whether something simple classic pancakes or something a bit more complex, only to drop a couple of eggshells into the mixing bowl or onto the skillet. While you can generally scoop them out without too much trouble, sometimes a few sneak their way into your recipe anyway.
The question is, will those stray eggshells do you any harm, or is it okay to eat them? While a few making their way into your meal from time to time probably isn't anything to worry about, in general, it's not safe to eat eggshells.
Eating eggshells can cause a few health concerns, such as injuring your throat or causing you to get sick. And, although some take ground-up eggshells as a calcium supplement, there's still a pretty good case as to why you shouldn't eat them. Here's what to know about why eating eggshells is risky.
A few reasons why you shouldn't eat eggshells
One of the main risks of eating eggshells is that large fragments can be dangerous. When you eat large eggshell pieces, you risk getting stuck in your throat, which can be a choking hazard. Another issue is that the sharp edges can scratch your esophagus and cause injury even if they don't get stuck.
Another possible risk of eating eggshells is that they could contain certain metals that are harmful to humans. One study shows that among these metals are lead and mercury, two naturally occurring elements that can lead to poisoning in humans.
However, the most crucial issue with eggshells is that because they've been encasing raw eggs, they can carry harmful bacteria. A study by Science Direct tells us that one of the most common bacteria eggshells carry is Salmonella enteritidis, which can give you a nasty stomach bug. If left untreated, salmonella can lead to serious complications, such as UTIs and meningitis.
Ways to safely use eggshells
A study from the University of Florida tells us eggshells contain 95% calcium carbonate. As a result, many people have tried grinding this ingredient up to use as a natural calcium supplement. However, this may not be the best idea. The good news is that you still don't have to throw away your eggshells once you're done prepping a meal — there are other ways to recycle them besides eating them.
One way to do this is to use ground-up eggshells in your garden. Eggshells can add calcium back to the soil, helping prevent vitamin deficiencies in your plants. Additionally, it helps lower your soil's pH, making it easier for your plants to grow.
Another way you can use eggshells is to add them to the birdfeeder. Eggshells provide birds with an additional source of calcium that helps them stay healthy. Just make sure to crush them up first so that they don't harm the birds' throats!