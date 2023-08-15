Is It Safe To Eat Eggshells? All Of The Risks You Should Know

Many of us have been making a meal, whether something simple classic pancakes or something a bit more complex, only to drop a couple of eggshells into the mixing bowl or onto the skillet. While you can generally scoop them out without too much trouble, sometimes a few sneak their way into your recipe anyway.

The question is, will those stray eggshells do you any harm, or is it okay to eat them? While a few making their way into your meal from time to time probably isn't anything to worry about, in general, it's not safe to eat eggshells.

Eating eggshells can cause a few health concerns, such as injuring your throat or causing you to get sick. And, although some take ground-up eggshells as a calcium supplement, there's still a pretty good case as to why you shouldn't eat them. Here's what to know about why eating eggshells is risky.