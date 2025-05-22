Why It Always Pays To Plant This Herb Near Your Tomatoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making a sandwich or a pasta sauce, nothing beats the fresh flavor of tomatoes grown in your own backyard (or balcony) garden. To enhance the flavor of your tomatoes even more, though, grow them next to a basil plant. Doing so will not only make your recipes — such as a fresh basil, tomato, and prosciutto frittata – taste amazing but also help your tomatoes (and other plants) grow well.

Gardening enthusiasts and horticulturists aren't kidding when they say that basil is a great companion plant for tomatoes. When it comes to flavor, the aromatic oils from the herb infuse tomatoes that are grown directly next to it or nearby, which makes the fruits taste richer. The interacting root systems and shared nutrients of soil containing both plants may also influence the flavor.

Beyond taste, basil's bushy foliage provides shade for the tomato plant soil, improving water retention and keeping the fruit plant's roots cool on hot, sunny days. One of the biggest benefits of planting them together, though, is natural pest control. Aphids, asparagus beetles, fruit flies, tomato hornworms, whiteflies, and even mosquitoes don't like the scent of this herb. On the other hand, pollinating insects — such as bees, butterflies, and ladybugs — are attracted to the smell and also feed on harmful pests, including caterpillars. This insect control is one reason gardeners tend to get more fruit from tomatoes planted near basil.