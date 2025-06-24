The Common Pantry Spice That Has Amazing Benefits For Your Garden

Believe it or not, there are many different types of cinnamon out there, each with its own uses. This includes Padang cassia, Saigon cinnamon, and true cinnamon (which, despite its name, is no more useful or flavorful than other varieties). In the U.S., cassia — also known as Chinese cinnamon – is the most common variety, and this supermarket staple has more uses than a mere flavor kick.

Cinnamon can provide a significant benefit to a home garden as both a natural pesticide and fungicide, keeping your plants free of common problems. It can also be used to protect wounded plants as they get back to full health.

Ground cinnamon from the grocery store should work fine for gardening purposes, but freshly ground spices are generally more potent as there's less time for the essential oils and active compounds to break down. So, expect better results from grinding up fresh cinnamon sticks yourself. Just take care not to overapply; while cinnamon has gardening benefits, too much of it can hinder plant growth.