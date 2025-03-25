8 Costco Frozen Prepared Seafoods, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to big box stores, few enjoy the popularity and cult following that Costco does. Costco has a good reputation for selling high-quality products in bulk at prices that are not just competitive, but, in many cases, unbeatable. One of these products is its healthy selection of frozen foods, which often occupies three or more aisles of the store.

In fact, among the many hidden treasures you will find in Costco's frozen food aisle is a plethora of frozen, prepared seafood options. These range from salmon burgers to shrimp in a garlic butter sauce. Not only are these offerings convenient and tasty, they are a cost-effective way to feed a family or entertain a crowd.

I wanted to try these frozen, prepared seafood offerings for myself to determine which are worth snagging up on your next visit to Costco and which you might want to skip. Read on for all the details and to find out which item I sampled was the best you can buy at this retailer.