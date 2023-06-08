What You Need To Know Before You Take Another Bite Of Tilapia

Perhaps the main reason that tilapia is so incredibly popular is that you can do just about anything with it. People love tilapia because it's easy on the palate and not overbearing in odor or taste like some other types of fish. You can season and flavor it however you'd like, and it's easy to reproduce recipes at scale. The latter makes it a no-brainer for restaurants concerned with their bottom line. It's a cost-effective fish that's available in full supply and can be used to feed the multitudes. That's why tilapia is among the most used fish in restaurant recipe menus all over the world.

Many people who'd never call themselves seafood fans will still eat tilapia. It's often referred to as "aquatic chicken" because of this fact, and since it's so low-maintenance to produce. You'll see people cook the fish in all sorts of ways, including baked, parmesan-crusted, battered and deep-fried, grilled, and sauteed. It's a protein of choice for fish tacos and can even be used in spaghetti.

The fish is also used in easy-to-replicate recipes like pan-seared tilapia with garlic oil and sweet and sour glazed tilapia. You can dress it up however you like with garnishes and all the fixings without having to hide the taste of the fish. If you're at all hesitant when fish is brought up, tilapia serves as an excellent entry point before you get more adventurous.