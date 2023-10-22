14 Tips To Make Your Homemade Fried Fish Pub-Worthy

Every country has a national meal; for the United Kingdom, that meal is fish and chips. The classic combination of deep-fried battered fish and chunky, vinegar-soaked chips is available in every town around the country, both in local chip shops and pub menus. Fish and chips started to become popular during the 19th century in Britain, and the ready availability of fish to the island nation was a big factor in its ubiquitous nature. By the Second World War, when fish and chips were exempt from rationing, it had become one of the most beloved meals around.

The meal and the unique preparation of its main protein soon spread around the globe, and these days, it's fairly easy to find excellent fried fish wherever there's a pub. But what about making it at home? The secrets to making the best-fried fish are closely guarded and rely on the perfect execution of a few key elements. As well as getting the batter right, the fish must be fried at the perfect temperature and using the right equipment. As well as this, fried fish benefits enormously from a few top-secret ingredients, which might be easier to find than you think.