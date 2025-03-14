23 Ways To Use Everything Bagel Seasoning
When it comes to bagels, virtually every topping belongs on them. When it comes to everything bagel seasoning, it belongs on...well...everything. Though this combination of spices, specifically sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, minced dried garlic, minced dried onion, poppy seeds, and flaky sea salt, has been around since the late 1970s, it has become the go-to ingredient in recipes across the culinary spectrum since Trader Joes packaged it in a bottle and began selling it in 2017.
As a professional chef I am always looking for creative ways to use spices and seasonings, and this one is no exception. From meats and vegetables to salads and even desserts, everything bagel seasoning can be the greatest combination for leveling up the flavor and complexity of even the simplest recipes. Read on to find out some of my favorite ways to incorporate everything bagel seasoning into my culinary repertoire.
1. Atop a Caprese salad or in homemade tomato sauce
Few things are as satisfying as fresh, ripe tomatoes picked at the height of summer. Perhaps my favorite way of consuming them is in the form of a Caprese salad. The simplicity of this dish is both its genius and its potential downfall. Fresh mozzarella is not inherently salty or pungent, and basil can be bitter for some palates. The addition of some aromatic and nutty elements is the perfect way to elevate this humble salad to new heights.
If raw tomatoes are not your jam, try swapping Italian seasoning with everything bagel seasoning in your favorite tomato sauce recipe for a twist. Not only will the taste be more complex, the texture will be more toothsome and satiating.
2. Sprinkled on home baked bread
This one might seem obvious, but bagels aren't the only dough-based recipes that this seasoning can be sprinkled on. As someone who regularly bakes my own bread, rolls, and more, I enjoy adding everything bagel seasoning atop all of my baked goods for both flavor and texture.
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when using everything bagel seasoning on baked goods. First, you will need an adhesive to make it stick. You can spritz it with water, brush it with olive oil or melted butter, or use an egg wash. Additionally, keep in mind that the seeds can burn quickly so you will want to monitor the temperature at which you bake the bread.
3. Season fried or roasted chicken
When it comes to chicken, even the most experienced chef can get kind of bored. Its relatively mild-flavored flesh requires some finesse in the form of seasonings to transform into something delicious. This is where everything bagel seasoning comes into play. If you want the flavors of a delicious chicken noodle soup with a toasty edge, this blend does wonders for poultry.
Everything bagel seasoning can be used in a couple of ways. Perhaps my favorite is as an addition to the breading components used for a wet or dry batter for chicken. Another delightful method is to create a tasty and crisp crust atop a classic roast chicken.
4. Jazz up freshly popped popcorn
Plain popcorn may be healthy, but it can leave your taste buds feeling a little underwhelmed. If you are searching for a way to jazz up that next bowl of popcorn, look no further than everything bagel seasoning. The slightly salty, zesty, and nutty elements really accentuate the inherent sweet and savory notes of popcorn, but there are a couple of caveats.
Whether you are using an air popper or the microwave, make sure the popcorn you use isn't pre-seasoned with butter and salt, which would make the finished product too salty. Also, toss the freshly popped corn in olive oil or melted butter before adding the seasoning to ensure it encases each kernel completely.
5. Freshen up your favorite baked or fried fish
If you are anything like me, getting an everything bagel with the works, meaning lox and a schmear of cream cheese, is as close to perfection as a breakfast gets. If you are wanting to capture some of this flavor, but perhaps eliminate the bagel and the dairy, you can capture some of that old school deli magic by using some everything bagel seasoning to encrust a filet of fish.
Baked or fried, this seasoning works wonders with fish of any kind, though it is particularly delightful on salmon and firmer fleshed fish that can withstand more aggressive seasoning. Simply sprinkle it atop a fish filet and bake or pan-fry it, or add it to breadcrumbs or a beer batter before coating the filet and frying it.
6. Enhance egg dishes
I always season eggs liberally regardless of how I prepare them. From casseroles to frittatas to quiche, eggs require some spice to help highlight their inherent, umami-rich flavor notes, regardless of how fresh they are.
Everything bagel seasoning is uniquely well-suited to egg dishes because it has the aromatic, savory, and salty elements that can really amplify their richness, while playing well off of other ingredients that you might commonly add, like cheese or milk. In fact, you can even sprinkle this seasoning atop eggs Benedict, where it can help add crunchy texture to the cheesy poached eggs and the luxuriously creamy hollandaise sauce.
7. Liven up grilled or roasted vegetables
It can take a little finesse to cook vegetables so that they aren't a soggy, flavorless mess. While roasting or grilling them helps to caramelize their natural sugars, thereby giving them a more palatable texture and intense taste, they can still benefit from a generous helping of seasoning to brighten them up.
Enter everything bagel seasoning for the win. This spice blend enhances virtually any vegetable, from potatoes to cauliflower, with bold flavor and a nice crisp mouthfeel. The key to using this seasoning is to add it toward the end of the cooking process so that it doesn't burn. A drizzle of oil and a dash of the spice blend are all you need to perk up those veggies after removing them from the oven or grill.
8. Revolutionize frozen pizza
Something I often find with frozen pizza is that it tastes relatively bland compared with a pie you might make at home or order from your favorite pizzeria. While there are a number of ways to upgrade a frozen pizza, one that is foolproof at transforming it is topping it with some everything bagel seasoning.
For the best results when using this spice blend on frozen pizza, timing is of the essence. Simply brush the edges of the pie with some olive oil or melted butter and sprinkle it with the seasoning in the last few minutes of the baking process. Do this, and you will have a pizza that is not just bursting with flavor, but has a crust that is both crispy and crunchy.
9. Pep up your next coleslaw recipe
One of the most popular side dishes for a summer cookout is coleslaw. That said, some recipes leave a lot to be desired. To help homemade coleslaw taste as good as it does when it is made at a restaurant, there are a few chef-approved tricks to follow, including pepping it up with added seasonings.
Typical recipes for coleslaw feature salt and pepper as the primary seasonings. These are not enough to add multi-sensory depth to this dish. A blend, like everything bagel seasoning, can lend visual, olfactory, and textural appeal, while also enhancing flavor. I recommend putting it into the dressing and allowing this to sit in the refrigerator for a couple of hours to marinate before combining it with the vegetables.
10. Garnish cocktail recipes
When it comes to cocktails, presentation is as important as the actual alcohol used. There are many drinks that call for the rim of the glass to be lined with salt before being served, including a spicy bloody mary, a classic margarita, and a tart Paloma. The salty rim helps to balance out the flavors of the components of the drink, while delivering a more satiating mouthfeel.
While salt is a great start, everything bagel seasoning can be an even more intriguing and satisfying garnish for sweet and savory recipes alike. The seeds and minced aromatics lend nuttiness and a pungent, yet caramel-like, taste that really offsets the bite of alcohol.
11. Level up your homemade french fries
Dusting french fries with salt as soon as they are removed from the fryer is integral to not only elevating the taste of the potatoes, but it also helps cut the grease and adds a layer of crunch that is necessary for the perfect mouthfeel. That said, plain salt can get old, leaving many to lean on a variety of spices to level up homemade fries. One such spice blend is everything bagel seasoning.
Not only does this blend have flaky sea salt, the alliums and seeds help to amplify the natural savoriness of the potatoes, while adding textural intrigue. Again, timing is everything, as you never want to season potatoes before frying them or they will become soggy, rather than crisp, and the spices will burn.
12. Doctor up deviled eggs
While there may be nothing wrong with a basic deviled egg, the usual paprika and minced parsley garnish can leave you wanting for more in terms of flavor, aroma, and texture. Among the many ingredients that can make deviled eggs more delicious and bolster their complexity is everything bagel seasoning.
Though you can simply sprinkle this seasoning atop your finished deviled eggs, consider using it in layers. Start by augmenting the mayo, mustard, and vinegar with this spice blend in place of the salt and pepper for the filling. Next, use it as a garnish to really make the eggs pop.
13. Transform tuna salad
A traditional tuna salad is an affordable, easy, and healthy meal for those in a rush. While most recipes lean on ingredients you normally have on hand, including a drained can of tuna, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, celery, and onions, the basic recipe often leaves space for some creativity in terms of spices and seasonings.
This is where everything bagel seasoning can shine. Its aromatic, nutty, and savory qualities can really offset any residual fishiness while helping to enhance the texture of the salad with hints of crunchiness. Simply add it to the salad and allow the ingredients to marinate in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the spices to infuse the fish thoroughly.
14. Pep up potato salad
Potato salad is another quick and relatively simple recipe that can be whipped up inexpensively for a picnic or summer cookout. The starchiness of the potatoes and creaminess of the dressing are the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats and crisp coleslaw. That said, some recipes can be relatively boring flavor wise.
Everything bagel seasoning can pep up a sleepy potato salad with zest, a toasty quality, and crisp texture that will really awaken your taste buds. I recommend combining the seasoning with the dressing ingredients and allowing these to sit in the refrigerator to bloom for an hour or two while the potatoes cool completely before dressing them so that they don't fall apart.
15. Swish it into soups
Few things can soothe the winter doldrums or help you feel better when you are under the weather than a bowl of soup. The base of any good soup recipe begins with a combination of aromatics, including carrots, celery, onions, and garlic. These are often followed by salt, pepper, and other spices to help infuse the broth with flavor.
While you could rely on a salty bouillon cube for taste, these can confer too much salinity, making the soup unrefined and lacking in sophistication. A better option would be everything bagel seasoning, which amplifies those aromatic veggies and lends some additional savoriness. Just be sure not to add additional salt and opt for low sodium stock so that the soup remains flavorful without becoming a salt lick.
16. Brighten up baked potatoes
A classic oven-baked potato is simple, delicious, and healthy, but, without some creative toppings, it may also be a little underwhelming in terms of flavor. While most of us think about ingredients like butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon as standard toppings for a baked potato, you can attain delicious flavor without extra fat just by sprinkling your baked potato with everything bagel seasoning.
Everything bagel seasoning gives potatoes the allium love they need while also contributing additional toasty notes and crunch that can accentuate the crispy skin of a perfectly baked spud. When using this spice blend, go easy with the salt used during the baking process to offset what is in the seasoning.
17. Whiz it into salad dressing
When it comes to salads, most of us lean on flavorful dressings to help balance out the flavor of slightly bitter greens. Whether you enjoy a light vinaigrette or a creamy ranch or blue cheese, one of the best ways to upgrade homemade salad dressing is to toss in some everything bagel seasoning.
Regardless of which type of dressing you make, simply swap the salt in the recipe with everything bagel seasoning to boost its complexity and lend a toothsome texture that can actually make a salad feel more satisfying and filling. Again, allowing the prepared dressing to marinate in the refrigerator for a couple of hours after it is assembled will help the seasoning to permeate the blend more evenly.
18. Give hummus, guacamole, and other dips a makeover
Dips are an integral part of assembling a dynamite spread for any gathering. From hummus to guacamole to a savory caramelized onion dip, these creamy delights are the perfect adornments for chips, crackers, and vegetables. If you are seeking to transform a basic dip recipe into something with flair, everything bagel seasoning can be exactly the combination of ingredients you need.
Simply swap the salt for this blend in any of these recipes and toss some on top as a garnish, for good measure. To really drive home the "bagel" part of the seasoning, serve the doctored up dip with bagel chips.
19. Melt it into mac and cheese
When many of us think of comfort food, a steaming hot serving of mac and cheese comes to mind. While the star of this dish is arguably the cheese, there are some elements that can transform a run of the mill recipe to a dish worthy of a five star restaurant. One such element is the seasonings used to flavor the béchamel sauce.
If you want béchamel to really be something spectacular, try augmenting it with some everything bagel seasoning. The base flavor of milk and a light roux will instantly become elevated. What's more, the spice blend will add a layer of crunchiness that will be strewn throughout the mac and cheese, not just on top of it.
20. Amp up avocado toast
When one thinks of the moniker "California Cuisine," one dish often comes to mind — avocado toast. This simple, yet sophisticated, breakfast features velvety avocado and crunchy toast that is typically garnished with flaked sea salt, various fresh herbs or spices, and, sometimes, a fried or poached egg. While variations exist, the seasonings used atop the avocado can make or break this dish.
Though avocado has a distinctive flavor, it doesn't shine until it is adorned with salt and spices. At the very least, salt is required, but a blend, like everything bagel seasoning will truly elevate your next avocado toast by enhancing both the flavor and texture of the dish. I encourage you to use it in layers, sprinkling it atop both the avocado and the egg, if using.
21. Combine it with butter
If you aren't familiar with compound butter and how you can use it, you should be. Compound butter is the secret weapon your culinary arsenal has been missing. When butter is softened, it can be infused with various ingredients, like everything bagel seasoning, and shaped into logs that can be kept in the refrigerator and used to top everything from corn on the cob and roast chicken to pasta and popcorn.
To create a compound butter flavored with everything bagel seasoning, I recommend using a high quality, European butter for the job. European-style butter is higher in butterfat, which will help it to soften more quickly and give it a more luxurious texture. Since there is already salt in everything bagel seasoning, always opt for unsalted butter.
22. Incorporate it into grilled cheese
When it comes to nostalgic meals from my childhood, few stand out the way a grilled cheese sandwich does. That said, my palate has significantly changed since my youth, and I tend to crave more sophisticated flavors. While this can be achieved by using a blend of different, more pungent, cheese varieties, another way to make the perfect grilled cheese even better is to spice it up using everything bagel seasoning.
There are a couple of ways to do this. First, you can simply sprinkle the seasoning atop the cheese before grilling the sandwich up. Alternatively, try adding the seasoning to a tablespoon of mayonnaise and spread this on the outside of the bread before adding it to the pan. This will create a golden brown crust that has an added layer of crunch and flavor to it.
23. Bake it into cookies
If you have ever eaten a chocolate chip cookie with a sprinkle of salt on it, you will understand the potential of using everything bagel seasoning on one. This sweet and savory combo may seem a bit curious, but it is actually the perfect match made in culinary heaven. Salt will naturally enhance the sweetness of the sugar in the cookies, while the seeds will lend a nuttiness that amplifies umami notes.
The surprise here is the potential of the minced garlic and onion in the mix. While these can have a strong flavor, they do have notes of sweetness in them to balance out their aromatic qualities. These can lend a complexity that will revolutionize your cookie game.