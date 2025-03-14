23 Ways To Use Everything Bagel Seasoning

When it comes to bagels, virtually every topping belongs on them. When it comes to everything bagel seasoning, it belongs on...well...everything. Though this combination of spices, specifically sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, minced dried garlic, minced dried onion, poppy seeds, and flaky sea salt, has been around since the late 1970s, it has become the go-to ingredient in recipes across the culinary spectrum since Trader Joes packaged it in a bottle and began selling it in 2017.

As a professional chef I am always looking for creative ways to use spices and seasonings, and this one is no exception. From meats and vegetables to salads and even desserts, everything bagel seasoning can be the greatest combination for leveling up the flavor and complexity of even the simplest recipes. Read on to find out some of my favorite ways to incorporate everything bagel seasoning into my culinary repertoire.