12 Hidden Treasures In Costco's Frozen Food Aisle

Busy mornings when you barely have time for a cup of coffee, never mind a satisfying breakfast, can have you pulling into the fast food drive-thru or snacking on something less than delicious at your desk many days of the week. However, the eight-pack of Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches from Mason Dixie Foods can easily solve that problem. While you're getting ready for work, you can pop these into the air fryer or your oven for just a few minutes, and before you know it, you're serving up a warm breakfast with 15 grams of protein. That's more protein than two eggs.

Mason Dixie offers a flavorful, flaky biscuit to satisfy your taste buds and an egg and sausage patty to give an energy boost to get your day started. An added bonus is that the sandwiches are made without preservatives, corn syrup, artificial flavorings, oils, bleach, substitutes, or other additives. You'll only wish they came in a bigger box. A pro tip for these is to avoid overheating the sandwiches. Just a few minutes will soften the biscuit to perfection. For those mornings when you have a bit more time, spice things up by adding a hash brown, a slice of tomato, or even a spoonful of sausage gravy to take this prepared breakfast to another level.