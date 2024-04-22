12 Hidden Treasures In Costco's Frozen Food Aisle
Costco Wholesale is a wonderland of bulk options, but stepping into the freezer section can hit you with decision overload. The freezers are packed with products, and the best items won't necessarily jump out at you through those foggy glass doors. Buying a 5-pound bag of frozen fruit or a box of 24 veggie burger patties that you've never tried before can feel like an unnecessary risk, and the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming.
But you're in luck. After careful evaluations and taste tests, I'm sharing the hidden gems that I've discovered in Costco's frozen aisle that I recommend and will buy again. From savory and sweet snacks to side dishes and full dinners, these products check all of the boxes. Add these frozen items to your shopping list if you want to make your meal tastier and simpler, and if you love big flavors and exciting snacks.
1. Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches
Busy mornings when you barely have time for a cup of coffee, never mind a satisfying breakfast, can have you pulling into the fast food drive-thru or snacking on something less than delicious at your desk many days of the week. However, the eight-pack of Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches from Mason Dixie Foods can easily solve that problem. While you're getting ready for work, you can pop these into the air fryer or your oven for just a few minutes, and before you know it, you're serving up a warm breakfast with 15 grams of protein. That's more protein than two eggs.
Mason Dixie offers a flavorful, flaky biscuit to satisfy your taste buds and an egg and sausage patty to give an energy boost to get your day started. An added bonus is that the sandwiches are made without preservatives, corn syrup, artificial flavorings, oils, bleach, substitutes, or other additives. You'll only wish they came in a bigger box. A pro tip for these is to avoid overheating the sandwiches. Just a few minutes will soften the biscuit to perfection. For those mornings when you have a bit more time, spice things up by adding a hash brown, a slice of tomato, or even a spoonful of sausage gravy to take this prepared breakfast to another level.
2. Brazi Bites Cheddar & Parmesan Brazilian Cheese Bread
Whether you stick to a gluten-free diet or you're simply looking for a delicious savory snack, you're going to want to stock up on Brazi Bites' Cheddar & Parmesan Brazilian Cheese Bread. A large 62-count bag can be found in the frozen food aisle at Costco, and you'll be hard-pressed to keep these cheesy, doughy bites of heaven around for long. Breads and other baked goods that are made without gluten can hit or miss, and finding a brand that does it well is a bit like striking gold.
Brazi Bites are a gluten-free girl's dream snack. The light, fluffy texture and savory taste are above and beyond many other GF brands, and in just a few minutes, they're warmed to perfection. Toss these in the air fryer for a simple yet satisfying midday snack. They also pair perfectly with chicken noodle soup or as a cheesy side to a spinach salad. This product easily replaces a bowl of pretzels on game night or dinner rolls during the holidays. They're so good that your friends won't even notice they're gluten-free.
3. Pitaya Foods Organic Dragon Fruit Cubes
Most brands swear that their frozen fruit is packed with flavor, but I can personally attest to the zing of fruity goodness that is Pitaya Foods' Frozen Dragon Fruit Cubes. A cube or two makes the perfect addition to a fruity frozen smoothie, or you can chop them up and stir them into a cup of yogurt for a healthy breakfast treat. Cutting up fresh dragon fruit can be challenging, but this frozen option is as easy as tearing the bag open.
This option stands out not only because it's convenient and tasty but because it's a brand that cares about quality. Pitaya Foods offers fruit that is certified USDA Organic and non-GMO verified. There are no added sweeteners or preservatives, and an added bonus is that it's vegan, kosher, and gluten- and dairy-free.
This product can add a pop of color and transform your mourning routine with its added health benefits. Dragon fruit can aid digestion and reduce inflammation, making it a no-brainer for your smoothies and more. The brightly colored fruit has also been deemed a good source of fiber and a treat that boosts hydration. Next time you're looking to add a little excitement or healthy options to your freezer, reach for Pitaya Foods at Costco.
4. Sambazon Açaí Superfruit Packs
In my world, açaí bowls are often a great replacement for ice cream and other desserts when you're craving something sweet. The tasty Brazilian berries offer an alternative if you're not a big dairy person or if you're just looking for an option that contains less added sugar. However, the premade options that are served at trendy locations with merch and Instagramable presentations can be pricey and often hard to come by. Grabbing a bag of Sambazon Açaí Superfruit Packs at Costco means whipping up your own smoothie or bowl at home in just a few minutes, and adding simple toppings quickly transforms it into an appealing, and beneficial, snack.
Açaí berries contain healthy fats and protein, and blasting the frozen berries in a blender can produce the ultimate refreshing treat for a hot summer day. Sambazon was created by professional athlete Ryan Black, and his dedication to healthy eating and sustainability shines through the product. Stocking up on a bag of frozen fruit seems simple enough, but supporting a great-tasting product from a company that is environmentally and socially responsible makes the decision that much easier.
5. Select New Mexico Hot Green Chile Peppers
If you're anything like me, fresh produce tends to go bad in the back of your fridge before there's a chance to cook it. The ideal thing about Select New Mexico's Hot Green Chile Peppers is that you can whip up fresh salsa and spicy Mexican recipes with lots of flavor, without worrying about the fresh peppers spoiling in your fridge. A 5-pound bag like this can last months in your freezer, and the peppers thaw out quickly, making them perfect to have on hand. Even better, Select New Mexico sources its produce from local farmers and is non-GMO certified.
An expert tip is to add a spoonful of these peppers to fresh diced tomatoes or canned tomatoes in your blender, and you can have what tastes like fresh salsa year-round. Another tip is to allow a small bowl of these to thaw and then spoon some over spicy lobster tacos or tacos al pastor for an extra kick of heat and a touch of vibrant green. Nothing quite beats fresh produce, but it's not always easy to come by. For an easy solution, grab a bag of these frozen chile peppers and never go without that extra punch of flavor when you're cooking at home.
6. Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons
Premade potstickers, wontons, and other dumplings can be difficult to get just right when you're cooking them at home. Steaming, boiling, or even microwaving usually does the job of reheating them, but they often lack the crispy crunch on the outside that makes them so delicious. Frozen food products often add a lot of water to a hot pan, which can cause said products to stick to the pan, despite the amount of oil you use. I particularly love Bibigo because its wontons are pan-seared before they're frozen, and I can scoop up a 3-pound resealable bag for easy dinners.
Filled with chicken and the zest of cilantro, these are perfect for a busy weeknight dinner or last-minute lunch. My favorite way to serve Bibigo's Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons is with a side of fresh roasted green beans. Steam the dumplings and toss the veggies onto a sheet pan, and you'll end up with a satisfying meal and very little cleanup. Another hack for these tasty morsels is to add the frozen wontons to the pot when making wonton soup. The premade, fully cooked wontons will make the job that much faster without sacrificing the authentic Korean flavors.
7. Sukhi's Potato Samosas with Cilantro Chutney
Indian cuisine typically offers a plethora of vibrant flavors, bright colors, and exciting ingredients. However, it can be somewhat intimidating if you've never branched out before. Thankfully, Costco offers a 16-count box of Sukhi's delicious Potato Samosas with Cilantro Chutney to wake up your taste buds and encourage you to try something different. This crispy and savory Indian side dish is deep-fried dough around salty potatoes and makes a great bite-sized snack. They're excellent all on their own, or you can dip them in a variety of sauces. They're a great addition to other Indian dishes, and samosas make perfect party appetizers.
Sukhi's samosas taste as good as those at your local Indian restaurant. They are the perfect way to add a little variety to your dinner, and the best part is that they don't contain preservatives. They're also vegetarian and made with non-GMO ingredients. Place these in your oven or air fryer for just a few minutes, and you have the ultimate comfort food at your fingertips.
8. PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura
As someone who tries their best to incorporate as many vegetables into their diet as possible, I love an easy fix during busy weeknights. This 4-pound bag of frozen roasted vegetables makes my list of hidden treasures for the convenience it offers while also tasting great. In addition, the sodium in one serving only accounts for 8% of your daily intake, and there aren't any added preservatives to contend with.
Having this large bag of vegetables in the freezer has saved me the hassle of cooking many times. My favorite way to whip these up is as a side dish with garlic, salt, and a sprinkle of shredded parmesan cheese. You can instantly incorporate PuraVida's Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura into a meal, and the veggies will taste as fresh as the day they were harvested. Another way to serve these is with a splash of soy sauce or aminos over rice in a simple chicken stir-fry. An expert tip is to toss these vegetables on a gluten-free pizza crust with ricotta cheese. Top it with freshly grated parmesan and some fresh pressed garlic, and you've got a gourmet meal in minutes.
9. MorningStar Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burgers
As someone who doesn't eat meat very often, I have tried quite a few alternative options to bring along to barbecues and to satisfy those burger cravings that come around. MorningStar Farms is a familiar brand that's often available at grocery stores, but the larger packs of the brand's Chipotle Black Bean Burgers at Costco are a must-have in my freezer.
My advice? Pop these into the air fryer, and they'll come out with a bit of a crunch. Next, serve them on a toasted bun with mayo and sriracha, or wrap them in lettuce for a low-carb option, and you won't be missing a burger anytime soon. The mild taste of the black beans paired with the spicy chipotle flavor is such a great combination that I've even enjoyed the patties plain with just a side of sliced avocado on the side.
The best part about these plant-based burgers is that they're also gluten-free and contain 16 grams of protein, which will leave you feeling full and satisfied. There are endless ways to spice these up with extra toppings, such as classic lettuce, tomato, and mayo. If you're feeling more creative, you can add crispy bacon and melted cheddar, or coleslaw and pickled red onions. Because these are such a simple option for mealtime, you can focus on being a bit more creative with side dishes and toppings. The 12-count bag will go faster than you might think!
10. Alexia Sweet Potato Fries with Sea Salt
Many of us have tried sweet potato fries at restaurants or food trucks, but they tend to slip my mind when I'm in the kitchen at home. Grabbing a 4-pound bag of Alexia Sweet Potato Fries with Sea Salt from Costco and having them in my freezer makes it easy to switch things up when regular french fries or hash browns feel a little stale or boring. This simple switch can be an excellent addition to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, especially when your go-to side of fries doesn't excite you the way it once did. Another added benefit is that Alexia's sweet potato fries are non-GMO.
My favorite way to enjoy sweet potato fries is actually for breakfast. Heat these up in your air fryer if you enjoy a bit of a crunch or simply add them to a cookie sheet and warm them through. Next, I like to pile them up in a bowl, sprinkle them with garlic powder and parmesan cheese, and then place a perfectly cooked over-easy or sunny-side-up egg on top. The potatoes soak up the gooey yolk, and you've got a breakfast that could win awards. If you've got a house full of guests or you're feeling extra hungry, you can toss these onto a baking sheet to make one-pan sweet potato and egg hash. This method is simple and quick, and it can feed a crowd without the hassle of a big cleanup job.
11. Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables
I love a piping-hot bowl of noodles after a long day of work. But takeout can often be expensive, and, let's face it, sometimes I just don't want to wait for the delivery driver to find my house. This is why Ajinomoto's Yakisoba with Vegetables makes my list of hidden frozen Costco treasures. Having a box or two of these in my freezer ensures I'll never splurge on late-night takeout because the flavors are just as good, and the noodles taste as fresh as anything from the local noodle place. Simply heat these noodles up on the stovetop or microwave away, and you're good to go.
Unfortunately, Ajinomoto's yakisoba isn't the healthiest item that you can reach for at Costco, but it's easy to make and can be enjoyed in moderation. This hearty meal will certainly satisfy your salty cravings, considering one serving will account for a big chunk of your recommended daily sodium intake. To stretch this salty treat a bit further and make it slightly more health-conscious, I like to steam some additional vegetables on the side to stir into the nicely seasoned sauce.
12. Rudi's Bakery Organic Rocky Mountain Sourdough
Rudi's Bakery is another brand that I recognize and typically reach for because it consistently offers delicious products and frequently has gluten-free options. The brand is what had me reaching for the Organic Rocky Mountain Sourdough in the frozen aisle at Costco to begin with, but the amazing texture and fresh taste are what have me coming back again and again.
Traditional sourdough bread has a slightly tangy taste to it, which comes from the fermenting process. It's a clear indicator of decent bread, and you can taste it immediately when trying this product. Sourdough bread can be challenging to make, and it can be pricey to buy freshly baked, but Rudi's Bakery offers a perfect, less expensive alternative. This sourdough bread is also organic, non-GMO, vegan, has zero added sugar, and is made without preservatives. Toasting this bread and slathering it with Churn grass-fed butter, particularly the Maple & Cinnamon flavor, is an easy way to create a delectable snack that shouldn't be overlooked.